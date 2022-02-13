A picnic to celebrate equal marriage law in Chile

Same-sex {couples} and households gathered Saturday within the sunny Chilean capital Santiago, celebrating a yearly picnic that for a decade was their flagship protest for an equal marriage legislation.

After the approval of an equal marriage legislation in 2021, the organizers determined this to be the final of their peaceable and colourful rallies.

The group began in 1991, demanding rights for LGBT folks in Chile.

MOVILH had not too long ago surveyed 1000’s of same-sex {couples}, with the vast majority of them planning to marry when the legislation takes impact in late March. Chile decriminalized intercourse between consenting adults of the identical intercourse in 1999 and outlawed arbitrary discrimination in 2012.

In 2015, then President Michelle Bachelet signed a legislation allowing homosexual civil unions and in 2017, launched the invoice to permit same-sex marriages. The initiative was lastly authorised by Congress in December 2021, underneath the administration of Sebastian Piñera.