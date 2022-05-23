‘A pleasant surprise’: The niche party challenging Pauline Hanson in Qld

LCA, previously often known as Help End Marijuana Prohibition (HEMP), has elevated its Senate vote throughout the nation, difficult – and in a number of situations, beating – PHON and UAP. It has scored major counts of three % or extra in Queensland, Victoria, NSW, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and Western Australia, the place it has two members already sitting within the state’s upper-house.

Bradley stated his marketing campaign in Queensland consisted principally of volunteers waving corflutes at busy intersections and prepare stations. His mate Frank additionally zip-tied corflutes to a trailer and towed it about 5000 kilometres throughout the state.

He believed his third place on the Queensland Senate poll paper and the occasion’s hanging marijuana leaf emblem additionally helped safe votes from a constituency disillusioned with the 2 main events and not sure of different micro-parties with benign-sounding names however hiding excessive insurance policies. There is nothing ambiguous about Legalise Cannabis, he stated.

“I think it’s close enough that there remains some hope,” he stated. “I just don’t know what the other parties might have done in terms of preferences. This could take weeks. My life just goes on.”