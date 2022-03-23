A political dynasty that should have lasted years

This non-ideological pragmatism made me really feel comfy working as a media adviser for Newman throughout this era, regardless of having no ties to what was then the Liberal Party. I noticed a number of this “Can Do” ethos first hand. Many a dialog throughout a journey by way of Brisbane’s suburbs could be interrupted by a fast name to the council’s name centre to rearrange, say, grass-cutting at a park we had simply pushed previous. That pragmatism additionally noticed Labor premier Peter Beattie famously endorse Newman’s re-election for a second time period, simply after he mirrored on his fractious relationship with former Labor lord mayor Jim Soorley on the ground of the Queensland Parliament. “I think Brisbane is well served by having a Labor majority in the council and a Liberal lord mayor,” Beattie stated in October 2006. “I think that is what is best for this city, having a Liberal lord mayor with whom we can work and a Labor majority at the council is a great outcome.

“I urge the people of Brisbane to keep the balance – keep it exactly as it is.” But that modified when the newly merged Liberal National Party rolled the cube and chosen Newman as its chief, regardless of not being in Parliament. He entered the large leagues. Party issues at that degree of politics, and Newman grew to become the largest cog within the occasion machine. No longer was he seen as a political outsider. (Of course, he was by no means a political outsider – each his dad and mom served as ministers in federal Coalition governments – however notion is the whole lot.) For many observers, the brutal 2012 election marketing campaign modified Newman. Labor’s intensely private marketing campaign, which went after the Newman family’s financial interests, deeply affected the LNP chief.

The destructive marketing campaign backfired on Labor and Newman was elected with extra political capital than any premier in dwelling reminiscence. “He saw [the Labor campaign] as vindictive,” Beattie told me in 2016. “… He never forgave the Labor Party for it and I think it consumed him, so what he did then, he wanted to get even and I think that he overplayed his hand in every way. “Politics became very nasty, they became excessive.” Labor insiders quietly concede they may have gone too far, particularly given the beast it unleashed.

And premier Campbell Newman was certainly a distinct beast to lord mayor Campbell Newman. While nonetheless a shrewd politician, lord mayor Newman largely stayed above politics within the eyes of the general public (Labor councillors would disagree), whereas premier Newman was preventing spot fires in every single place. Stoushes with the media, stoushes with the judiciary, stoushes with the neighborhood at massive. 1043 days later… Credit:Glenn Hunt Not each opposition voice was a Labor plant. The Newman authorities was one in all missed alternative. It didn’t govern from the center, as an alternative letting the LNP’s ideologues run roughshod over coverage, shifting Queensland additional to the fitting than it was ready to go.

Certainly, additional to the fitting than the Campbell Newman Queenslanders thought they knew. Civil libertarians argued elements of his legislative agenda have been authoritarian and his purging of the general public service, regardless of telling public servants they had “nothing to fear” earlier than the election, broke many citizens’ belief. The perceived threats from inside the authorities, levelled at personal corporations and not-for-profits, of penalties in the event that they employed former Labor political staffers confirmed the large finish of city simply how vindictive the federal government could possibly be. Premier Newman spent all his political capital and, finally, had little to point out for it. He couldn’t – or wouldn’t – deliver the hubris on show all through his supermajority of MPs to heel. And so it was, precisely 1043 days after he triumphantly declared victory at Brisbane’s Hilton, that Newman confronted an altogether extra sombre election-night gathering throughout city on the Convention and Exhibition Centre.

He didn’t be taught the teachings of defeat. No self-reflection; it was the media’s fault he lost. Loading Even now, greater than seven years after returning to authorities, Labor is pointing to the LNP failures of the Newman period to justify its personal efficiency in energy. Palaszczuk clearly nonetheless sees mileage within the anti-Newman sentiment, even when the previous premier has now distanced himself from the LNP. These days, Newman has taken on new political stripes, and he’s virtually unrecognisable from the person who wore the mayoral chains.

As the Liberal Democratic Party’s lead Senate candidate for Queensland, Newman has thrown in his lot with the far-right fringe of Australian politics. He is an everyday on Sky News and has buried the hatchet with Clive Palmer, who as soon as referred to as him a “little Hitler”, agreeing to a preference deal with the mining magnate’s United Australia Party on a mutual platform of opposition in opposition to COVID-19 vaccination mandates. Just final month, he spoke alongside One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson, and others, in entrance of the Red Ensign. Newman is a well-read man, with a eager eye for politics. He should have recognized what that flag has come to represent.