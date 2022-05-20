(CNN) — Nestled between Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and Guinea, Liberia is the oldest republic in Africa . But regardless of its historic legacy, within the minds of many outsiders the West African nation continues to be extra generally related to civil battle and convicted battle felony Charles Taylor.

But on the finish of the second civil battle in 2003, as Liberia was on the cusp of democratically electing the continent’s first feminine head of state, a unique narrative was rising within the fishing village of Robertsport; one that will in the end change the tradition of this tiny seaside neighborhood on the border of Sierra Leone.

“After the war in 2003, some Americans came to Robertsport, where they started surfing our waves,” remembers native surfer Philip Banini. “(They) came across a Black guy, Alfred Lomax, who was the first Liberian surfer, and they taught him the sport. And that was how he too started sharing it with the locals around here.”

Lomax, now the nation’s most acknowledged and embellished surfer, taught Banini, who in flip has taught numerous others, rising the neighborhood from one into many.

Today, inside Banini’s guesthouse hangs an indication that reads “When nothing is going right, surf a left” — a reference to the left break for which Robertsport is legendary. The village is now considered one of Liberia’s three most important browsing locations, the others being the capital Monrovia and Harper on the border with Ivory Coast. Between the palm bushes and lengthy stretches of sandy seaside which hug the Atlantic Ocean, each day the water is dotted with surfers.

To borrow a browsing expression, “the stoke is real.”

A rising neighborhood

Surfers at sundown look out to sea from Robertsport’s seaside. Jo Munnik for CNN

Surfing has an extended historical past in Africa. The earliest account, from Ghana in the 1640s , even predates the earliest document from browsing’s religious house of Hawaii. The parallel improvement and historical past of African browsing is much less well-known, and the game stays much less established than different components of the world. But a renaissance is underway.

Today, Robertsport is a world aside from when Canadians Kent Bubbs and Landis Wyatt first set foot on its seaside. Since relocating to Liberia 15 years in the past, Bubbs has witnessed how the neighborhood of roughly 4,000 individuals has grown to incorporate over 60 native surfers. “There are more and more surfers every year,” Bubbs tells CNN. “The kids who used to surf originally are now having kids, and those kids are surfing — it is becoming generational. We often see multiple family members out surfing together.”

Among them are the previous males’s nationwide surf champion Oscar Comney and his youthful brother, Massalley “Samon” Comney, whom Oscar taught the way to surf.

Through their NGO Universal Outreach Foundation, Bubbs and Wyatt have performed an lively function in serving to to develop the Liberian surf neighborhood by surf tourism initiatives. They additionally discover sponsors for the nation’s solely nationwide surf competitors, which they run in collaboration with Robertsport’s Surf Club.

“The idea behind (the competition) was simply to give the youth and kids of Robertsport something to look forward to,” Bubbs explains. “Surfing has become a place where the young people can go and enjoy the company of their friends, compete against each other and be in an environment where they can express themselves and work through some of the challenges of life with like-minded people.”

Massalley lately received the Robertsport underneath 18s competitors and plans to problem his brother for the grownup title sooner or later. One of eight youngsters, the 17-year-old juggles working at Banini’s visitor home and promoting handmade bracelets to vacationers to assist his highschool tuition.

“I really love surfing because I feel like I’m the best man on planet Earth,” says the younger up-and-comer.

He’s additionally not the one one making a splash; Irene George is the one native feminine surfer from Robertsport and present girls’s competitors champion.

Her expertise have earned her the nickname “Butterfly,” as a result of she strikes by the waves like she is flying. After a break from browsing to pursue learning hospitality in Monrovia, she is now again within the water and desirous to show herself.

She hopes to encourage extra Liberian girls to take up browsing however acknowledges there are some challenges. “When (I) go around saying, ‘I want to teach you how to surf,’ they say, ‘I don’t know how to swim.’ Once you can swim you can surf, so we need to teach (people) how to swim first,” she says. It’s George’s plan to sometime open a swim and surf faculty of her personal known as Liberian Future Surf School.

Irene George is the one feminine surfer in Robertsport and present girls’s champion. Jason Boswell for CNN

Surf tourism

Reputation and infrastructure might pave the way in which for Liberia to hitch South Africa and Morocco as key African browsing locations.

Robertsport is seeking to faucet into a world browsing market anticipated to be price greater than $4.8 billion by 2027 , and driving its waves are vacationers from everywhere in the world. Despite tourism setbacks — first, from a two-year Ebola outbreak that started in 2014, adopted by the Covid-19 pandemic — Banini says issues are trying up. These vacationers convey with them expertise to share together with surf boards, wax and {dollars} to contribute to the rising surf tourism economic system.

Some vacationers donate boards to locals earlier than flying house, whereas others are offered by Swiss NGO Provide the Slide , which collects previous boards and ships them to international locations throughout West Africa. But with just one restore store in all of Liberia, run by Bubbs, it is common to see native surfers fortunately sharing damaged and battered boards.

Canadians Kent Bubbs (left) and Landis Wyatt (proper) relocated to Liberia 15 years in the past and have change into integral to Robertsport’s surf neighborhood. courtesy Landis Wyatt/Kent Bubbs

Bubbs remembers a time when the one customer lodging in Robertsport was tenting on the seaside, however that has modified as extra visitor homes have opened. Soon the Robertsport Surf Club may have its personal property, which will likely be used to run surf classes, fishing journeys and ultimately provide lodging too, diversifying alternatives in what continues to be a fishing-dependent native economic system.

In only a matter of years, browsing has change into the guts of this neighborhood. “It’s about time that the country sees the importance of focusing on the surfers in Robertsport,” says Banini. “I want them to know that there’s a sport called surfing in Liberia, and there are a lot of Liberians involved in it.”