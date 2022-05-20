A prison cell, blood and ‘zombies’: Trevor Reed describes detention in Russia

Former US Marine Trevor Reed described his expertise in a Russian psychiatric facility in an interview broadcast on Friday, detailing squalid situations amid severely mentally in poor health inmates.

Reed, detained in Russia in 2019, was freed on April 28 in a prisoner swap that befell amid probably the most tense bilateral relations in many years over the conflict in Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In excerpts from an interview with CNN, Reed mentioned he was held with seven different prisoners in a cell at a psychiatric therapy facility.

The Russian Embassy in Washington had no quick touch upon Reed’s remarks.

Most of the inmates have been in there for violent crimes together with homicide and “just really disturbed individuals,” he mentioned, acknowledging that he feared for his life.

“Inside of that cell, you know, that was not a good place,” Reed mentioned. “There was blood all over the walls there – where prisoners had killed themselves, or killed other prisoners, or attempted to do that.

“The toilet’s just a hole in the floor. And there’s, you know, crap everywhere, all over the floor, on the walls. There’s people in there also that walk around that look like zombies.”

He advised CNN he believed he was put within the facility due to his continued push to attraction his conviction.

Reed, 30, from Texas, was convicted in 2019 of endangering the lives of two law enforcement officials whereas drunk on a go to to Moscow. The U.S. authorities referred to as the fees political theater.

Reed mentioned he wouldn’t permit himself to consider he was ever getting out. “I wouldn’t let myself hope,” he mentioned.

Russian-American ties have been at their worst for the reason that Cold War period following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Former Marine Paul Whelan, and basketball star Brittney Griner, a two-time Olympic gold, stay detained in Russia.

Whelan’s household has been calling on the Biden administration to press his case with Moscow, particularly after Reed’s launch in alternate for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko.

“Apparently we need to do more because not everyone is onboard with securing Paul’s release,” Whelan’s brother, David Whelan, mentioned in an announcement on Thursday.

Read extra: President Biden welcomes release of American Trevor Reed from Russia