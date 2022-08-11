A prominent Taliban cleric is killed in an explosion in Kabul

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Now to Afghanistan, the place a outstanding Taliban cleric, Rahimullah Haqqani, was killed right this moment in Kabul. He was apparently focused within the bomb blast that killed him. NPR’s Diaa Hadid is in Kabul. Diaa, who was he? What’s he greatest identified for?

DIAA HADID, BYLINE: Right. So Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani was a outstanding cleric within the Taliban, and he was broadly beloved. He was notably adopted by Taliban members within the east of Afghanistan, the place he got here from. He was additionally a person identified for his brazen opinions in a area the place that may be lethal. So he had spoken out fairly harshly in opposition to an Islamic type of observe referred to as Salafism, and it is adopted by many militant teams, particularly the native department of ISIS. He had additionally spoken out in favor of ladies’ schooling, though the Taliban have banned ladies from going to secondary faculty. So you may see in that kind of the independence of his beliefs and the firmness of his beliefs. He survived a earlier assassination try when he was dwelling in Pakistan within the metropolis of Peshawar. He was instructing in a madrassa when, in October 2020, a suicide bomber walked into a category and blew himself up. He killed 10 boys, however the sheikh himself survived the assault.

MARTINEZ: So what’s identified up to now about what occurred to him right this moment?

HADID: So the deputy spokesman of the Taliban confirmed that he was killed. And Reuters has supplied extra element. Reuters reviews {that a} man with a prosthetic leg approached Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani after which blew himself up. It seems that the explosives had been hidden within the prosthetic leg itself. There are unconfirmed reviews up to now that the assault occurred in an space referred to as Shash Darak. That’s part of the Green Zone in Kabul. It’s a closely guarded space. It’s surrounded by blast partitions. And the Taliban examine everybody coming out and in of there as a result of it is the place their main safety installations are. So if the assault certainly did happen there, it might be a significant blow to their efforts to maintain safety within the capital.

MARTINEZ: And has anybody claimed accountability?

HADID: There’s been no declare of accountability but, however earlier assaults like this have been the work of the native department of ISIS. Sometimes these assaults are by no means claimed. The earlier assault on Sheikh Rahimullah was by no means claimed, and that owes one thing, one suspects, to his stature within the Taliban.

MARTINEZ: Monday will mark one yr because the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. What’s the safety scenario within the nation now? And what are among the challenges forward for the Taliban?

HADID: Well, A, that is actually fascinating, as a result of when the Taliban got here to energy a yr in the past, the one promise that they made to Afghans was that with them in energy, many years of battle and instability would finish. The battle was over. Afghans might have security and safety. They might reside in peace. But that promise is wanting more and more tenuous, as we have seen up to now few months, a drumbeat of assaults in opposition to Taliban leaders, in opposition to Taliban fighters, in opposition to minorities like Shiite Hazaras. So even that promise seems prefer it’s slowly coming undone. And it isn’t even been a yr since they have been in energy, so we might have fascinating instances forward.

MARTINEZ: NPR’s Diaa Hadid is in Kabul. Diaa, thanks very a lot.

HADID: Thank you, A.

