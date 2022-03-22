A quarter of Ukrainians have fled their homes. Here’s where they’ve gone





That determine accounts for nearly 1 / 4 of the nation’s inhabitants, which was calculated at 44 million by the World Bank in 2020.

Of those that have left their properties, the bulk — 6.48 million as of March 16, in keeping with figures supplied by the International Organization for Migration on Friday — have been internally displaced for the reason that battle started on February 24.

Others have sought refuge in neighboring nations, together with Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, Russia and Belarus.

“Among the responsibilities of those who wage war, everywhere in the world, is the suffering inflicted on civilians who are forced to flee their homes,” the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi stated in a tweet on Sunday.

“The war in Ukraine is so devastating that 10 million have fled — either displaced inside the country, or as refugees abroad,” he added. UNHCR, the UN refugee company, stated on Thursday that greater than 90% of the three.1 million individuals who have left Ukraine are girls and youngsters. Raouf Mazou, the UNHCR assistant commissioner, stated this indicated a “heightened risk of gender-based violence and other forms of exploitation and abuse, including trafficking.” UNICEF spokesman Joe English instructed CNN on Sunday that 1.5 million Ukrainian kids have been made refugees by Russia’s invasion, and {that a} additional 3.3 million kids are at the moment displaced throughout the nation. “Each of these is an individual child whose life has been torn apart, whose world has been turned upside down,” English stated. Where have individuals fled to? In the primary three weeks of the battle, two million individuals arrived in Poland from Ukraine, in keeping with the UN, whereas greater than 1,000,000 went to different neighboring nations. Mazou stated final week that he estimated 490,000 Ukrainians had fled to Romania, 350,000 to Moldova, 280,000 to Hungary, and 228,000 to Slovakia. Poland has change into “one of the largest refugee hosting countries in the world” within the house of only a few weeks, Mazou added. Grandi has beforehand known as the sheer variety of individuals fleeing their properties in Ukraine “terrifying,” and earlier this month described the state of affairs as “the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.” Countries throughout Europe have additionally welcomed refugees from Ukraine, together with France , the place greater than 10,000 individuals have arrived since Russia’s invasion, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin instructed French broadcaster RTL on Monday. Ukrainian nationals can enter France with no visa, he stated, including that lots of these arriving had been solely passing by way of on their manner in direction of the massive Ukrainian neighborhood in Spain. Meanwhile, greater than 187,000 refugees have arrived in Germany from Ukraine, the German Interior Ministry stated on Thursday. However, a ministry spokesperson stated the precise quantity could possibly be considerably greater as a result of absence of border checks between Poland and Germany.

CNN’s Benjamin Brown, Joseph Ataman, Camille Knight and Amy Cassidy contributed to this report.









Source link