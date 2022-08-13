‘A really loud bang’: Sydney man critical after cherry picker collapse

A person was rushed to hospital in a vital situation after he fell 4 storeys when the cherry picker he was in collapsed in Sydney’s south on Saturday.

Emergency providers had been known as to an residence block in Allawah about 12.30pm to experiences a upkeep employee was trapped after the automobile toppled over.

A person was rushed to hospital after the cherry picker he was in collapsed. Credit:Nine News

The man – believed to be aged in his 30s – was handled by NSW Ambulance paramedics and positioned in an induced coma, earlier than being taken to St George Hospital in a vital situation.

Witness Andrew Collington, who contacted triple zero, stated he heard a loud bang earlier than seeing the basket had crashed onto the bottom with the person inside it.