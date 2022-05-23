A record 100 million people have been forced from their homes

toggle caption ALLISON DINNER/AFP by way of Getty Images

ALLISON DINNER/AFP by way of Getty Images

An estimated 100 million individuals world wide are forcibly displaced, the best quantity on document, in keeping with the United Nations.

The determine represents 1% of the world’s inhabitants and could be equal to the 14th most populous nation, the U.N. stated in its statement.

At the tip of 2021, 90 million had been displaced from their international locations, together with 14.4 million individuals displaced inside their international locations’ borders as a consequence of violence. An estimated 23.7 million individuals, largely within the Asia-Pacific area, had been displaced internally in 2021 as a consequence of pure disasters.

“One hundred million is a stark figure — sobering and alarming in equal measure.” stated Filippo Grandi, the U.N.’s excessive commissioner for refugees. “It’s a record that should never have been set. This must serve as a wake-up call to resolve and prevent destructive conflicts, end persecution, and address the underlying causes that force innocent people to flee their homes.”

So far this yr, about 14 million individuals have been displaced because of the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.N. stated.

“The international response to people fleeing war in Ukraine has been overwhelmingly positive,” Grandi added. “Compassion is alive, and we need a similar mobilization for all crises around the world.”