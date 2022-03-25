A Russian air strike may have killed 300 sheltering in a theater, officials say

toggle caption Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

About 300 individuals could have died from final week’s bombing of the drama theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, metropolis officers mentioned on Friday, calling Russia a terrorist state for its actions.

The landmark theater had develop into a spot of refuge from the battle, with lots of of individuals gathered within the constructing and its bomb shelter. At least 130 people survived the bombing, as work crews looked for chambers within the ruins of the theater.

But in an replace on town council’s Telegram channel, officers mentioned witnesses are actually reporting that round 300 individuals died within the March 16 disaster.

The metropolis authorities accused Russia’s navy of inhuman cruelty, saying it knowingly focused a gathering of civilians. At the time of the assault, the phrase “Children” was written in Russian in massive white letters on the bottom in entrance of and behind theater — whose dimension and crimson roof made it stand out in Mariupol’s panorama.

