A Russian diplomat resigns: ‘Never have I been so ashamed of my country.’

GENEVA — A diplomat in Russia’s mission to the United Nations in Geneva give up his publish on Monday, expressing disgrace over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and describing it as against the law in opposition to each international locations.

Boris Bondarev, a counselor within the Russian mission since 2019 who described himself as a 20-year veteran of Russia’s Foreign Ministry, introduced his resignation in an email despatched to diplomats in Geneva on Monday. His resignation is probably the most high-profile gesture of protest to this point made by a Russian diplomat over the warfare in Ukraine.

“For 20 years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on Feb. 24 of this year,” Mr. Bondarev mentioned, referring to the date that President Vladimir V. Putin despatched Russian forces into Ukraine.

“The aggressive war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine and in fact against the entire Western world is not only a crime against the Ukrainian people but also, perhaps, the most serious crime against the people of Russia,” he added.