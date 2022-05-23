A Russian diplomat resigns: ‘Never have I been so ashamed of my country.’
GENEVA — A diplomat in Russia’s mission to the United Nations in Geneva give up his publish on Monday, expressing disgrace over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and describing it as against the law in opposition to each international locations.
Boris Bondarev, a counselor within the Russian mission since 2019 who described himself as a 20-year veteran of Russia’s Foreign Ministry, introduced his resignation in an email despatched to diplomats in Geneva on Monday. His resignation is probably the most high-profile gesture of protest to this point made by a Russian diplomat over the warfare in Ukraine.
“For 20 years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on Feb. 24 of this year,” Mr. Bondarev mentioned, referring to the date that President Vladimir V. Putin despatched Russian forces into Ukraine.
“The aggressive war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine and in fact against the entire Western world is not only a crime against the Ukrainian people but also, perhaps, the most serious crime against the people of Russia,” he added.
Diplomats in Geneva confirmed that that they had acquired the e-mail. Mr. Bondarev, reached by cellphone after responding to a message on his LinkedIn account, confirmed sending it to a number of dozen colleagues at different missions and mentioned he had tendered his resignation Monday morning.
Mr. Bondarev, 41, is listed as a counselor within the Russian mission on the website of the United Nations; he despatched The New York Times a duplicate of his diplomatic passport to substantiate his id.
Russia’s mission to the United Nations in Geneva mentioned that its spokesperson was not instantly out there, however that it could quickly challenge a press release.
Mr. Bondarev, who handled disarmament points and was described by Western officers in Geneva as a mid-ranking diplomat, delivered a bitter denunciation of Russia’s management.
“Those who conceived this war want only one thing — to remain in power for ever, live in pompous tasteless palaces, sail on yachts comparable in tonnage and cost to the entire Russian navy, enjoying unlimited power and complete impunity,” he mentioned in a press release hooked up to his e mail to diplomats. “To achieve that they are willing to sacrifice as many lives as it takes.”
He added: “It’s been already three months since my government launched a bloody assault on Ukraine and it’s been very hard to keep my mind more or less sane when all about were losing theirs.”
Russia-Ukraine War: Key Developments
A name for harder sanctions. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine known as on leaders on the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to marshal their financial might to further punish Russia. Mr. Zelensky additionally urged world powers to assist Ukraine set up secure corridors for grain exports to sidestep a Russian blockade.
He ought to have resigned three months in the past, he mentioned, when Russia invaded, however he had delayed as a result of he had unfinished household enterprise and “had to gather my resolve.”
Mr. Bondarev went on to ship a stinging critique of Russia’s overseas service and its chief diplomat, Sergey V. Lavrov. The ministry had been his house, he mentioned, however over the past 20 years the lies and unprofessionalism had reached ranges that he described as “simply catastrophic.”
“Today the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not about diplomacy. It is all about warmongering, lies and hatred,” he wrote, and was contributing to Russia’s isolation.
Mr. Lavrov was “a good illustration of the degradation of this system,” Mr. Bondarev mentioned. In 18 years, the Russian overseas minister had gone from being knowledgeable and educated mental esteemed by colleagues to threatening the world with nuclear weapons.
“I simply cannot any longer share in this bloody, witless and absolutely needless ignominy,” Mr. Bondarev wrote.