A Russian diplomat to the U.N. quits, saying he is ashamed of his country

DAVOS, Switzerland — A veteran Russian diplomat to the U.N. Office at Geneva says he handed in his resignation earlier than sending out a scathing letter to international colleagues inveighing towards the “aggressive war unleashed” by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

Boris Bondarev, 41, confirmed his resignation in a letter delivered Monday morning after a diplomatic official handed on his English-language assertion to The Associated Press.

“For twenty years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy, but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on Feb. 24 of this year,” he wrote, alluding to the date of Russia’s invasion.

The resignation quantities to a uncommon — if not unprecedented — public admission of disgruntlement about Russia’s warfare in Ukraine among the many Russian diplomatic corps. It comes at a time when Putin’s authorities has sought to crack down on dissent over the invasion and quell narratives that battle with the Russian authorities’s line about how the “special military operation” — because it’s formally recognized in Russia — is continuing.

“The aggressive war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine, and in fact against the entire Western world, is not only a crime against the Ukrainian people, but also, perhaps, the most serious crime against the people of Russia, with a bold letter Z crossing out all hopes and prospects for a prosperous and free society in our country,” Bondarev wrote, referring to the widespread use of the letter “Z” as a logo of assist for Russia’s warfare in Ukraine.

Reached by cellphone, Bondarev — a diplomatic counselor who has targeted on Russia’s position within the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva after postings in locations like Cambodia and Mongolia — confirmed he handed in his resignation in a letter addressed to Ambassador Gennady Gatilov.

A spokesman for the mission did not instantly reply to AP requests in search of remark.

“It is intolerable what my government is doing now,” Bondarev informed the AP. “As a civil servant, I have to carry a share of responsibility for that. And I don’t want to do that.”

Bondarev mentioned he had not obtained any response but from Russian officers, however added: “Am I concerned about the possible reaction from Moscow? I have to be concerned about it.”

He informed the AP that he had no plans to go away Geneva. Previously, he mentioned he had expressed disapproval of the warfare to Russian colleagues.

“Some said, ‘Everybody disagrees, but we have to keep working’ while others replied ‘Shut up and stop spreading this bad influence– especially among younger diplomats,'” he recalled.

Asked if some colleagues felt the identical, Bondarev mentioned: “Not all Russian diplomats are warmongering. They are reasonable, but they have to keep their mouths shut.”

He recommended his case might grow to be an instance.

“If my case is prosecuted, then if other people want to follow, they would not,” Bondarev mentioned.

Asked if he deliberate to defect, he chuckled and mentioned, “I didn’t think so far” forward.

In his English-language assertion, which he mentioned he emailed to about 40 diplomats and others, Bondarev mentioned those that conceived the warfare “want only one thing — to remain in power forever, live in pompous tasteless palaces, sail on yachts comparable in tonnage and cost to the entire Russian Navy, enjoying unlimited power and complete impunity.”

He railed towards the rising “lies and unprofessionalism” at Russia’s Foreign Ministry and took explicit purpose at Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“In 18 years, he (Lavrov) went from a professional and educated intellectual … to a person who constantly broadcasts conflicting statements and threatens the world with nuclear weapons!” he wrote. “Today, the (Russian) Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not about diplomacy. It is all about warmongering, lies and hatred.”

Hiller Neuer, govt director of the advocacy group U.N. Watch, tweeted a copy of Bondarev’s letter and mentioned merely: “Boris Bondarev is a hero.”

“Bondarev should be invited to speak in Davos this week,” he added, referring to the World Economic Forum’s annual assembly in Davos, Switzerland. “The U.S., the U.K. and the (European Union) should lead the free world in creating a program to encourage more Russian diplomats to follow and defect, by providing protection, financial security and resettlement for diplomats and their families.”

In his e mail, Bondarev wrote that he ought to have resigned earlier, however did not due to “some unfinished family business” and since he wanted to “gather my resolve.”

“It’s been already three months since my government launched a bloody assault on Ukraine and it’s been very hard to keep my mind more or less sane when all about were losing theirs,” he wrote.