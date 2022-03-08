A Russian gymnast faces disciplinary action for wearing a ‘Z’ symbol on a podium

toggle caption Screenshot by NPR/YouTube

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak is going through disciplinary motion after sporting a “Z” image taped to his uniform whereas standing subsequent to Ukrainian Illia Kovtun on the rostrum at a gymnastics World Cup occasion in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

The letter has change into extensively considered a logo of help for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Although not part of the Cyrillic alphabet, Russian navy autos collaborating within the invasion have donned the letter, and its use has unfold to supporters of the operation.

The Russian and Ukrainian athletes stood subsequent to one another within the medal ceremony for parallel bars, after Kovtun received a gold and Kuliak took bronze.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) issued a statement Sunday saying “it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against male artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak (RUS) following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar.”

toggle caption Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Kuliak had taped the letter on his uniform instead of the Russian flag, which had been banned by the FIG. The world gymnastics regulatory physique introduced in late February that the flags of each Russia and Belarus should not be displayed at any FIG competitions, and in addition banned the enjoying of their nationwide anthems.

Since then, it banned Russian and Belarusian athletes and officers from participating in any FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions, efficient March seventh.

The FIG’s announcement comes on the heels of other world sporting organizations distancing themselves from Russia because it invaded its neighbor.

FIFA recently suspended all Russian soccer groups from competitions till additional discover, after quite a few European groups introduced they’d refuse to play Russia in upcoming friendlies and World Cup qualifying matches. The suspension was collectively supported by UEFA, the governing physique of European soccer, successfully banning the nation from competing within the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Russian athletes have been additionally banned from competing within the Beijing Paralympic Games the day earlier than occasions have been set to start.