A Seat Here, A Seat There: BJP, Congress’s Numbers Game For Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha elections might be held on June 10

New Delhi/Mumbai:

The last-minute entry of two media barons within the Rajya Sabha election has arrange a contest between the BJP and Congress in a minimum of two states, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Zee group chairman Subhash Chandra, a member of the higher home of parliament, filed his nomination from Rajasthan with the BJP’s endorsement.

The Congress is able to win two of the 4 seats in Rajasthan and the BJP, one.

There will now be a contest for the fourth seat with Subhash Chandra difficult the Congress’s Pramod Tiwari.

The BJP reportedly needs to faucet into the resentment simmering within the state’s ruling Congress and the Ashok Gehlot versus Sachin Pilot feud that threatens to blow up any time.

The Congress is going through anger over its alternative of Rajya Sabha candidates – Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari – all from different states and seen as “outsiders” by native MLAs.

The BJP’s candidate is Ghanshyam Tiwari, a former minister of the Vasundhara Raje cupboard.

In the 200-member Rajasthan meeting, every candidate wants 41 votes to win.

The Congress has 108 MLAs and the BJP has 71 votes. The BJP has 30 surplus votes and to win a second seat, it wants one other 11. The Congress, to win a 3rd seat, wants 15 extra votes. Smaller events and independents will, subsequently, play a important position in who wins the seat.

There are 13 independents, two Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) members, two of the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) and two CPM MLAs, who often is the deciding issue.

In BJP-ruled Haryana, the Congress will face a tricky struggle over one seat.

Kartikeya Sharma, the managing director of ITV Network, is ready to contest the Rajya Sabha elections from Haryana. His entry might queer the pitch for Congress’s Ajay Maken.

Kartikeya Sharma is the son of former Congress chief Venod Sharma and the son-in-law of former Haryana Speaker Kuldeep Sharma. He has the help of the BJP in addition to the JJP (Jannayak Janata Party). JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala mentioned all 10 MLAs of the social gathering will help Kartikeya Sharma.

Any social gathering wants 31 votes to win a seat. The Congress has 31. The BJP has 9 surplus votes that it could actually switch to Mr Sharma.

Though Congress chief Ajay Maken is in a powerful place, on paper, components that would impression him embody sulking Congress chief Kuldeep Bishnoi; stories recommend the BJP might attain out to Mr Bishnoi.

In Maharashtra, which has six seats, a tweet by Congress chief Nagma A Morarji on her 18-year look forward to a Rajya Sabha alternative sparked buzz about ‘native vs outsider’ friction within the social gathering. The Congress is sending Uttar Pradesh chief Imran Pratapgarhi to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra for the sixth seat.

Nagma tweeted that Sonia Gandhi “personally” promised she can be accommodated within the Rajya Sabha in 2003-04. “…Mr Imran is accommodated in RS (Rajya Sabha) from Maharashtra. I ask, am I less deserving?” Nagma tweeted. She later congratulated Mr Pratapgarhi, indicating her help.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) says they’ve the numbers to win three out of six seats, who’re to be elected by 288 members of the state meeting. The BJP can win two by itself, which leaves the competition huge open for the sixth seat.