A sixth-grader killed a teacher and wounded 6 others in a Mexican school







The shooter, a sixth-grader armed with two weapons, additionally died, stated Adelaido Flores, the regional coordinator for public security in Coahuila, close to the Texas border.

Coahuila Gov. Miguel Angel Riquelme instructed reporters that classmates stated the boy was typically effectively behaved however voiced an odd warning earlier than his rampage on Friday.

“He told some classmates, ‘Today is the day,’ ” Riquelme stated.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the scholar requested to make use of the restroom. After about quarter-hour, the trainer went to search for him and located him leaving the restroom with weapons in hand, the governor stated.

Riquelme stated authorities imagine the boy was influenced by the online game Natural Selection, a first-person taking pictures sport. He stated the boy was carrying a undershirt emblazoned with the sport’s title. “He had mentioned the video game, which I believe he tried to recreate today,” the governor stated. The web site for Natural Selection 2 payments it as “an immersive, multiplayer shooter that pits aliens against humans in a strategic and action-packed struggle for survival.” Unknown Worlds Entertainment, which manufacture the sport, didn’t instantly reply to an e mail looking for remark. Anxious kinfolk arrived on the faculty to select up college students after the incident, information footage from affiliate TV Azteca confirmed. The taking pictures occurred on the Cervantes de Torreón School within the industrial metropolis of Torreón, town’s mayor, Jorge Zermeño Infante, instructed reporters. Preliminary stories had been that the scholar entered the college and fired at a trainer earlier than apparently taking pictures himself, the mayor stated. Four of the wounded had been taken to a close-by hospital, he stated. Their situation was unknown. The faculty, in a Facebook publish, stated a trainer and a scholar died within the taking pictures. Additionally, 5 college students and a trainer had been wounded, the publish stated. “We never would have imagined that a situation like this could occur in our society,” the publish stated, including that college officers had been cooperating with the authorities. The non-public faculty serves college students from kindergarten by highschool, in line with its web site. Enrollment was greater than 1,900 college students in 2016, the location states.

CNN’s Fidel Gutiérrez contributed to this report.





