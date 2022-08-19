A smack that taught an atheist to respect religion

The reminiscence of the second is imprinted on some cussed neurons that refuse to die. Even after 70 years, once I keep in mind that second, the ache in my left cheek remains to be sharp.

I used to be 10 then and spent my summer season holidays with my grandfather in a small hill city in India. One morning, he took me for a stroll by way of the city’s slim streets.

As we walked the swish curves of arabesque motifs on the dome of an imposing mosque got here to view. Through the arched portal, I noticed an unlimited expanse of the chequered marble ground. My grandfather, a not-so-devout-Hindu, stopped in entrance of the mosque, pressed his palms collectively and bowed his head as an indication of respect. His stern eyes demanded the identical from me. I obliged.

A Hindu Kapaleeshwarar temple in Chennai, India. Credit:Shutterstock

After a couple of minutes, the road turned steeper, and we had been now in entrance of a Catholic church. Through the massive stained-glass home windows, I may see Christ on the cross, exquisitely carved in white marble. My grandfather stopped, pressed his palms collectively and bowed his head. His stern eyes demanded the identical from me. I obliged.