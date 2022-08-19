A smack that taught an atheist to respect religion
The reminiscence of the second is imprinted on some cussed neurons that refuse to die. Even after 70 years, once I keep in mind that second, the ache in my left cheek remains to be sharp.
I used to be 10 then and spent my summer season holidays with my grandfather in a small hill city in India. One morning, he took me for a stroll by way of the city’s slim streets.
As we walked the swish curves of arabesque motifs on the dome of an imposing mosque got here to view. Through the arched portal, I noticed an unlimited expanse of the chequered marble ground. My grandfather, a not-so-devout-Hindu, stopped in entrance of the mosque, pressed his palms collectively and bowed his head as an indication of respect. His stern eyes demanded the identical from me. I obliged.
After a couple of minutes, the road turned steeper, and we had been now in entrance of a Catholic church. Through the massive stained-glass home windows, I may see Christ on the cross, exquisitely carved in white marble. My grandfather stopped, pressed his palms collectively and bowed his head. His stern eyes demanded the identical from me. I obliged.
About 100 metres later, we had been in entrance of an ornate Hindu temple. This time I exploded, “Why do we have to bow in front of every stupid temple?” I ran contained in the temple and spat on a statue of a god.
My grandfather grabbed me and smacked me on my left cheek with a drive I believed solely Hercules may apply. “I don’t care whether you practice any religion, but you must always respect all religions.” The phrases erupted from his mouth like lava from a volcano.
Twelve years later my grandfather died. I walked by way of the identical avenue after his funeral, questioning, “How could I respect all religions if I don’t know anything about them?” I began studying scriptures of all main religions. I discovered the books enlightening and noticed no purpose I couldn’t respect all the good religions of the world.
“You know, you are either a person of faith or not,” says Reza Aslan, creator of Zealot: The Life and Times of Jesus of Nazareth. “If you do believe it, then it helps to have a language to help you express that ineffable experience – to yourself, and to other people. And that is all that religion is – that language.”
I’ll not have that divine language, however at the least I’ve an earthly language that lets me categorical equal respect for all religions, due to the reminiscence of a burning sensation in my left cheek.
Surendra Verma is a Melbourne author and creator.