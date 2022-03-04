A Song For Ukraine: John Lennon’s “Give Peace A Chance” To Play On Radio

Russia-Ukraine War: The monitor shall be heard in over 25 nations together with Ukraine.

Around 150 public radio channels throughout Europe will play “Give Peace a Chance” at 0745 GMT on Friday in solidarity in opposition to the battle in Ukraine, the European Broadcasting Union introduced.

The monitor, penned by John Lennon, shall be heard in additional than 25 nations together with Ukraine, whereas European business radio stations will even be part of within the second, the EBU mentioned.

“This powerful call for peace through an iconic song will resonate with millions of listeners,” mentioned EBU director basic Noel Curran.

The thought got here from German public broadcaster RBB.

“The horrors of the war against Ukraine are more apparent every day. Our solidarity, our humanity and our support are needed,” mentioned RBB chief Patricia Schlesinger.

“It is a good signal seeing Europe’s radio stations join forces to remind us of that with this song.

“It is a supply of energy and urges us to not look the opposite means.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine on February 24.

The United Nations has opened a probe into alleged war crimes, as the Russian military bombards cities with shells and missiles, forcing civilians to cower in basements, more than a week into the full-scale invasion.

Speaking on behalf of Ukrainian Radio, Yurii Tabachenko said: “It is extraordinarily essential that right now Europe is united round Ukraine.”

“Give Peace a Chance”, released in 1969 by the Plastic Ono Band, was recorded in Montreal during Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono’s “bed-in” for peace on the Queen Elizabeth Hotel.

Founded in 1950, the Geneva-based EBU is the world’s largest public service media alliance. It has 113 member organisations in 56 nations, plus 31 associates elsewhere across the globe.

