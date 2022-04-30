A speeding Mercedes. Two kids killed. Should a Hidden Hills socialite face a murder trial?

The crash shocked Westlake Village.

Two younger boys had been killed Sept. 29, 2020, by a rushing Mercedes on a quiet road. The driver was a Hidden Hills socialite.

Rebecca Grossman, the 58-year-old co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation together with her husband, Dr. Peter Grossman, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one rely of hit-and-run driving leading to loss of life in reference to the crash.

Grossman faces 34 years to life in jail if convicted. She has pleaded not responsible and is out on $2-million bail.

A decide will resolve subsequent week whether she should face a murder trial.

The kids’s father, Karim Iskander, mentioned in an interview with The Times that an “adult making adult decisions at the wheel of a vehicle [and] going at extreme speed” on a road the place kids and household are recognized to be strolling must be “held accountable” for her actions.

“Justice needs to be done,” Iskander mentioned, and Grossman must be convicted of all costs in opposition to her.

Nancy Iskander, second from proper, is consoled by a pal outdoors the Van Nuys courthouse throughout a lunch break from a preliminary listening to for Rebecca Grossman, who’s charged with homicide and different counts stemming from a crash in Westlake Village that left Iskander’s sons Mark Iskander, 11, and Jacob Iskander, 8, lifeless. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

How did the boys’ mom describe what occurred?

Nancy Iskander was crossing the road together with her kids when she heard the roar of engines. Two SUVs had been barreling towards the crosswalk.

She put up her proper hand in a determined effort to cease the autos hurtling towards her household, grabbed her 5-year-old and dove to security, she instructed a hushed Van Nuys courtroom Monday.

But the subsequent time she noticed her two older boys, they had been near lifeless on Triunfo Canyon Road in Westlake Village, struck by Grossman’s rushing sport utility car.

“They didn’t stop before the intersection. They didn’t stop at the intersection. They didn’t stop when an 11-year-old was on the hood of the car. … Nobody stopped,” Iskander, the mom of 8-year-old Jacob and 11-year-old Mark, testified on the preliminary listening to.

Iskander described Jacob mendacity close to the curb, and down the street, her son Mark along with his “arm broken” and “blood coming out his mouth. I see him every night.”

The boys had been strolling with their household at about 7:10 p.m. and crossing a three-way intersection with a marked crosswalk however no stoplight. Nancy Iskander testified that neither Grossman’s white Mercedes-Benz nor former Dodger Scott Erickson’s black SUV stopped and that Mark was carried a substantial distance down the street by Grossman’s automotive earlier than she stopped.

She testified that her 5-year-old son, Zachary, watched paramedics carry out CPR on his brother Jacob. Mark died on the scene, and Jacob would die hours later on the hospital.

Iskander mentioned she was on rollerblades together with Jacob, Zachary was on his scooter and Mark was on his skateboard, crossing the residential boulevard. Her husband and daughter had been jogging close by when her life was torn aside so quick she can’t recall each body, she mentioned.

Rebecca Grossman, co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, arrives at Van Nuys Courthouse for her preliminary listening to. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

What did witnesses and consultants say?

Grossman was tailing Erickson’s SUV and driving as fast as 81 mph on a Westlake Village street earlier than she fatally hit the 2 younger boys within the crosswalk, witnesses testified. After putting the youngsters, sending one flying into the air, she braked for less than a second however didn’t cease, in line with testimony this week.

Yasamin Eftekhari described seeing the 2 SUVs in her automotive’s facet mirror, passing at a excessive velocity after which tapping their brakes instantly earlier than the crosswalk. Grossman’s white Mercedes was unable to keep away from the boys.

A crash professional additionally testified that had Grossman slowed from 73 mph — her velocity about 550 toes from the crosswalk — to the posted restrict of 45 mph, she wouldn’t have struck the youngsters as a result of they’d have already been on the curb.

“If the car had been going the speed limit for five seconds, there would be no collision,” Michael Hale, a veteran collision investigator with the Orange County district lawyer’s workplace, mentioned.

He testified that information extracted from Grossman’s car confirmed that she was flooring the gasoline pedal and had reached 81 mph about 1.5 seconds earlier than the crash. He mentioned the information confirmed she then calmly tapped the brakes for a second, decreasing her velocity to 73 mph, and took her foot off the gasoline earlier than she struck the boys.

What concerning the aftermath of the crash?

By the time a Los Angeles County deputy got here to manage a DUI check to Grossman after the crash, a Sheriff’s Department video exhibits her repeatedly asking him variations of the query: “What is going on with these children?”

She instructed the deputy that her husband, Dr. Peter Grossman, is a surgeon and will assist, including that her house is close by.

“Can someone let me know how the children are? … The officer said some children were hit,” she mentioned.

Defense attorneys for Grossman performed the video whereas questioning Deputy Michael Kelly this week.

Kelly, who administered a DUI check, testified he decided that Grossman was “impaired.” When he first discovered her sitting at the back of a patrol SUV, he mentioned, she had a weak odor of alcohol, however she was not slurring her phrases.

In the video, Grossman tells Kelly she had one drink hours in the past at Julio’s restaurant, about 5 p.m. — a single margarita of regular dimension.

“It was dark. I came round the corner, my airbag deploys, and they are telling me children are involved,” she tells the deputy.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Shellie Samuels mentioned Grossman’s concern has no bearing on whether or not she dedicated the crimes: “I would expect any human being to be concerned about children.”

Two breathalyzer assessments administered about 90 minutes after the crash confirmed the socialite’s blood-alcohol degree was barely under the authorized restrict for driving in California.

What are the authorized points?

To get a second-degree homicide conviction, Deputy Dist. Atty. Ryan Gould should show Grossman acted with implied malice and knew the act of driving over 70 mph in a residential space was harmful to human life.

Usually, such instances are introduced if the motive force is underneath the affect and has a previous driving-under-the-influence conviction with subsequent DUI training lessons. Grossman has two prior rushing tickets on a close-by freeway a decade in the past and that very same 12 months on Kanan Road in Malibu.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Cash testified about Grossman’s rushing historical past, saying he caught her in May 2020 going 72 mph in a 55-mph zone on Kanan Road.

What is Grossman’s protection?

Grossman’s legal professionals have argued she by no means left the scene and stopped farther down the street from the scene of the crash.

They have repeatedly tried to get Nancy Iskander to say that Erickson’s automotive trapped her two boys in a method that put them in entrance of Grossman’s Mercedes. After Erickson was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving in reference to the crash, the mom opposed his effort to have the cost diverted from the legal justice system, saying in a letter that he was partly responsible for the lethal occasions.