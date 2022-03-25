A step-by-step guide on how to fill out Spain’s Health Control Form

Spain lately relaxed a few of its journey necessities, for instance permitting unvaccinated non-EU/Schengen teenagers in in addition to third nation nationals who’ve a Covid-19 restoration certificates, however this doesn’t imply that each one Covid entry necessities have been relaxed.

READ ALSO – TRAVEL: What are the Covid rules for international arrivals in Spain in March?

One journey rule that has stayed fixed all through a lot of the pandemic is the necessity to fill out Spain’s Health Control Form earlier than arrival into the nation.

In Spanish it’s known as the Formulario de Control Sanintario, FCS for shortm and it’s accessible on each the Spain Travel Health web site and the app.

This type lets you get a QR code which you could present each earlier than departure for Spain and upon arrival in Spain. You don’t have to fill it out once more when leaving Spain however you must take into account that the nation you’re travelling to may need its personal passenger locator type.

Homepage view of the Spain journey well being web site the place you fill out your Spanish well being management type. Source: Spain Travel Health

Even although it has been in use since 2020, there’s nonetheless some confusion relating to who has to fill out Spain’s Health Control Form and beneath what circumstances.

Here’s every little thing you must know.

Q: Do I nonetheless have to fill out a Health Control Form if I’m flying to Spain?

A: Yes. Spain nonetheless requires all arriving flight passengers to fill out a Health Control Form 48 hours earlier than touchdown within the nation.

The authorities web site states: “All persons entering Spain from other countries, including international transits, regardless of their nationality, age or any other consideration, in compliance with the provisions of Royal Decree-Law 8/2021, of 4 May, and current legislation relative to the health controls to be carried out at the points of entry into Spain”. This just isn’t fully true in follow, as you will note within the part beneath.

Each type is private and is barely legitimate for a single journey. In the case that the traveller is a minor or can not fill out the shape themselves, a father or mother or guardian can be accountable to do it for them.

Q: What if I’m travelling to Spain by ferry?

A: If you’re travelling to Spain by sea, there’s a separate Health Control Form to fill out. This might be accessed through the identical hyperlink. On the homepage, you will note a pop-up display with one button for these travelling to Spain by air and one other one for these travelling by sea, to entry the particular maritime Health Control Form. You also can entry it immediately here.

Q: What if I’m travelling to Spain by practice, bus or automobile?

A: Currently, the Health Control Form necessities are solely in place for these getting into Spain by air or by sea. This signifies that in the event you’re getting into Spain on land, similar to by automobile, bus or practice, you’re not obliged to finish the shape.

Remember although, in the event you’re on land from a threat nation, you could nonetheless present a vaccination certificates, a Covid-19 detrimental take a look at end result or a restoration certificates as it’s possible you’ll be stopped on the border and requested for proof.

Q: What if I’m simply transiting via Spain?

A: If you’re simply transiting via Spain by air or sea in your strategy to your ultimate vacation spot, you’ll nonetheless have to fill out the Health Control Form.

On the primary web page of the shape the place you full your passenger knowledge, there’s a examine field that claims: “Check here if your final destination is not Spain (only arrives in Spain in transit)”. This will present you’ll a particular transit QR code, which you could current upon arrival on the airport in Spain.

Q: If Spain is my ultimate vacation spot, do I nonetheless have to fill out a PLF for some other international locations I’m transiting via?

A: This fully is determined by which different international locations you’re transiting via and your mode of transport.

The EU Digital Passenger Locator Form web site’s FAQs part says “Travellers travelling by car need to submit a PLF every time they enter a country that requires submission of dPLF.”

However, not all international locations require this way and guidelines fluctuate between them. You might want to examine the official data for every nation you cross via to seek out out.

For instance, France states that solely arrivals coming by aircraft have to fill out a type, whereas Portugal like Spain says that these arriving by air and sea want to finish their locator card.

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health says that nobody getting into the nation is at the moment required to fill out a PLF.

Q: Do I nonetheless want to finish the Health Control Form if I’m resident in Spain and never coming for tourism functions?

Yes, all passengers together with residents and Spanish nationals, irrespective of the place they reside should fill out a Health Control Form in the event that they’re arriving in Spain by air or sea.

This signifies that even in the event you’re returning dwelling to Spain after a visit, you’ll nonetheless be required to fill out the shape, until you’re arriving by land.

Q: How far prematurely of my journey can/ought to I fill out my Spanish Health Control Form?

You can solely fill out your type inside the 48 hours earlier than your flight because the Spanish authorities desires the knowledge to be as up-to-date as potential.

Q: What occurs if I overlook to fill out my Spanish Health Control Form?

There is not any official point out by Spanish authorities about what ought to occur in such instances however there are eyewitness accounts of airport employees requiring Spain-bound passengers to fill out the FCS type on the airport earlier than being allowed to journey to Spain.

READ ALSO: The most common problems with the Spain Travel Health app and some potential solutions