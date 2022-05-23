A Step-By-Step Guide To Download Digilocker Documents On Whatsapp

MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp goals to empower residents by serving to them entry genuine paperwork.

Citizens can now avail Digilocker providers on WhatsApp by the MyGov Helpdesk. The Digilocker providers embrace creating and authenticating the account and downloading essential paperwork corresponding to PAN card, driving license, and automobile registration certificates, amongst others.

“Government under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for “Ease of Living” by Digital India. In this context, the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp is a significant step to make sure governance and authorities providers are on the fingertips of residents. MyGov Helpdesk will now supply a collection of providers for built-in citizen assist and environment friendly governance, beginning with Digilocker providers,” a PIB release stated saying the providers.

Users can entry these providers by merely sending a message on the WhatsApp quantity +91 9013151515. MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp goals to empower residents by serving to them entry genuine paperwork and knowledge, proper from inside their telephones.

Users can obtain these paperwork on WhatsApp.

· PAN card

· Driving License

· CBSE Class X Passing Certificate

· Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

· Insurance Policy – Two Wheeler

· Class X Marksheet

· Class XII Marksheet

· Insurance Policy Document ( Life and Non-life obtainable on Digilocker)

MyGov Helpdesk (earlier often called MyGov Corona Helpdesk) on WhatsApp was launched in March 2020 and it served as a vital instrument in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. The helpdesk supplied genuine coronavirus associated data, vaccine reserving particulars, details about vaccine centres and vaccine certificates downloads.

So far over 80 million individuals have reached out to the helpdesk. More than 33 million vaccine certificates have been downloaded, and thousands and thousands of vaccination appointments have been booked.

According to the federal government, other than the most recent Digilocker characteristic, the MyGov chatbot on WhatsApp goals to construct a complete administrative assist system for residents to entry assets and important providers.

Digilocker platform already has over 100 million registered customers and over 5 billion paperwork have been issued by this until date.