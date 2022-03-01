A storm system bring heavy rain and likely more flooding will be tracking down the NSW coastline in the coming 48 hours

Residents from the NSW south coast as much as the Mid North Coast are being warned about what’s anticipated to be a wild upcoming 48 hours.

Torrential rainfall that has drowned southeast Queensland and northern NSW in current days is predicted to make its manner right down to coast in the direction of Sydney within the coming days.

The harmful climate begun its journey south Tuesday, with a low strain system growing off the northern coast of NSW anticipated to strengthen into an east coast low within the subsequent 24-48 hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned “heavy to torrential rain” was likely to the south of the low, affecting Sydney, Illawarra and the south coast from later on Tuesday.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, damaging to destructive winds, abnormally high tides and damaging surf are likely to develop over parts of central and southern NSW as the system moves further west.

Along the coast and adjacent ranges from Newcastle down to Bega, heavy rain, storms and damaging winds are expected from Tuesday night into Wednesday and could potentially continue into Thursday.

Damaging surf and abnormally high tides could also affect the coastal strip from the south coast up to the lower Mid North Coast from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Severe weather warnings have been issued for these areas.

NSW residents have been warned that forecasting cannot predict exactly where the east coast low will travel, nor where its severe weather will strike over the next 48 hours.

The forecast track may change, and therefore impact the areas pre-emptively covered by severe weather warnings.

People in eastern NSW and up to Taree on the Mid North Coast have been urged to keep a close eye on their local weather alerts and warnings for at least the next two to three days.

Floodwaters are still flowing through many rivers and towns in northern NSW and southeast Queensland, with major flood warnings and evacuation orders still in place for multiple areas.

Senior BOM Meteorologist, Dean Narramore has however foreshadowed more flash and riverine flooding for areas further south.

“We’re going to see the rain increase across the Central Coast of NSW, that’s going from the Hunter all the way down to the south coast of NSW. That includes Newcastle, the Metropolitan area, the Blue Mountains, all the way down to the south coast,” Mr Narramore mentioned.

“We’re likely to see this kind of rainfall potentially lead to again flash and riverine flooding for many of our rivers, creeks and catchments.”

Minister for Emergency Services, Steph Cook, mentioned NSW has “never seen floods like this” within the northern elements of the state.

“The scenes have been truly distressing,” she mentioned, including that sadly “things are not going to get much better up there for a little while”.

Ms Cook warned that it’s doubtless lives might be misplaced because the extreme climate continues to impression the state.

“While I would love to think and I truly hope that we will not see any deaths from this event, I think that it is unrealistic that a disaster of this magnitude will mean that there are no lives lost,” she mentioned.

Major flood warnings are in place for elements of the NSW coast, with the BOM issuing warnings for the Tweed, Wilsons and Clarence Rivers.

The mid north coast, Central Coast, Great Sydney, Illawarra and south coast are additionally all on flood watch as extra wild climate looms.