A story of dance and discipline amid a global pandemic in the Llanos

This is the story of Marcela Hernández, a director, instructor and dancer at Alma Llanera, a dance academy in Orocué, Colombia, and her daughter, Mariangel Tumay. Photographer Juanita Escobar started documenting the story of the dance troupe in 2020 — the adversities they confronted over the past two years and the way the efficiency introduced them collectively as one huge household.

Marcela Hernández was considered one of many weak youngsters in Villavicencio, Colombia, within the Nineteen Eighties. When she was 11 years previous, she remembers an aunt telling her, “this girl develops and gets pregnant.”

“That’s what they are expecting from me,” Marcela recollects, so she fought to pursue her goals and paddle in opposition to the present.

Marcela discovered she might overcome any stereotype and comply with her goals as a dancer. She lived and labored in Villavicencio and Bogotá. When her profession as a dancer reached its peak, she traveled to Orocué, together with Gersi, her dance and life companion, to start out a journey as dance professors of kids and younger individuals — she felt it was time to show and share the values and information that had helped her construct her profession. On March 2, 2007, she began her dance academy, Alma Llanera.

Mariangel

Rivers, tales are fashioned within the physique, emotions journey, journey, play, grow to be sweat, contact, the opposite. They share the paths that every one carries hooked up, with out realizing it, every part comes collectively, swirls, bursts, just like the river, just like the breath that turns into more and more silent.

The gaze, however, intensifies its brightness, the center stirs, haughty, just like the smoke that rises vertically till a breeze twists it, turns it, adjustments its course.

This is the story of a rising star. A rising with a reputation: Mariangel Tumay, a 13-year-old lady who flows like a river, grows like a crescent moon, she will increase her energy and shining within the distance. The dance college of her mom, Marcela, additionally grows. The abilities of the younger dancers who make up the group develop, the alternatives to be — and to be in Orocué — develop.

El Llano, Orocué

At the shore. The Llanero and Sáliva teams dwell in Orocué.

The Indigenous group, Sáliva, has all the time lived the huge plains of the Orinoco in Colombia and Venezuela and, immediately, a big a part of their inhabitants lives within the savannas, villages and looking grounds of the municipality of Orocué.

The Meta river, positioned between jap Colombia and southern Venezuela, is the biggest and most in depth river within the Colombian Orinoquia, coming from the Andes Mountains to the Orinoco River.

The pandemic and gender-based violence

Marcela stated the dance has helped her college students to seek out their ardour and be extra disciplined. “Karen was one of the first to enter the academy; she changed a lot — she was very rebellious,” Marcela says. “At school, she was always the last one, and then she started to improve, academically; she started to be more polite, calmer. Now she is doing very well at school — the way her attitude shifted surprised me a lot.”

Marcela:

“In a town like this, there is a lack of opportunities. It is a cliché, but the truth is that a person who does not know the outside world believes that it is normal for a girl to get pregnant at 12 or 13 years old. And the abnormal has become normal: Here, it is normal to rape — that a 40- or 50-year-old guy takes a 12-year-old girl and rapes her — and you hear comments like, ‘She asked for it’? “I say that, within the training of women and boys, there’s a very deep deficiency: They usually are not taught values similar to respect and self-respect. That’s why you see so many 11- or 12-year-old women residing with males or with boys their very own age, forming a household with out even understanding what a household is or what the duty of getting a baby is.”

Marcela:

“What COVID unleashed, more than usual, is teen pregnancy. There are a lot of pregnant girls now.”

Mariangel:

“In my class, there is a girl who had to repeat ninth grade because, in the middle of the year, she got pregnant.”

Marcela:

“For the girls, the pandemic was more difficult because they became housewives, so they were the ones who took care of their siblings, who made lunch, who did the cleaning. On the other hand, culturally, boys don’t face the same expectations. A boy could be on the phone and get up at the time he wanted, and that was it. … Very few parents are those who equally demand the same responsibilities for boys and girls. “My college students even say that I’m one thing of a feminist as a result of I demand the identical from women and men — (as a result of) I do not simply look to the women to prepare and do the cleansing.”

School and on-line studying

“My daughter, Mariangel, she is very resilient,” Marcela says. “Since she was a little girl, she has always been used to the tough — the demands, the sudden changes, the movement. She had a hard time at school during the pandemic because she felt stuck, in a certain way.

“One factor that eased issues out have been the rehearsals, as a result of a minimum of she noticed her mates and danced 3 times per week. I attempted, as a lot as doable, to maintain her busy — she rehearsed bandola, she rehearsed harp, she learn books, she was busy on a regular basis…”

Marcela:

“What should we do? Motivate the children to study. What I really want is not to train the dancer in llanera culture. I am interested in the person, to train people who are more human, who are more sensitive to the things of the world, because I feel that there is a lot of insensitivity. “I wish to kind empathetic human beings; let’s put it this fashion: that dancing helps them to create sure habits, that they’re fulfilled, that they’re disciplined, that they set objectives, that they’ve a gathering place, that there’s a household.”

Dance courses and the pandemic

Marcela:

“We were practicing a choreography when the pandemic hit, so we were locked up and had to suspend classes. The kids were in hiding for eight days, each one at home … It was the panic of the virus. “About 10 days later, the youngsters started to name me, saying they have been bored, that they have been determined at residence. They did not know what to do, so that they flew away, we gathered within the courtyard and rehearsed. “When people started to hear the noise of the zapateos, the police called me, they stopped here in front of the house and we kept quiet.”

Mariangel:

“In Orocué, nothing else was happening other than the dance shows — what was 2020 Orocué was completely dead, dead, dead — dead in all senses. “At the tip of 2021, we went to Villavicencio, to the International Joropo Tournament; then we went to Yopal, the place we received the dance award! In November 2021! It was a really gratifying journey and award after a lot pandemic and isolation.”

Puberty in the course of the pandemic

Mariangel participated with different dancers and musicians within the Valledupar competition in March 2022, the place she received first place for youth folkloric queen. She danced, sang, performed harp and bandola. She was joined by two different dance {couples}, together with her mother and father, Marcela and Gersi. She displays on the difficulties of the pandemic isolation for an artist in a rural neighborhood.

Mariangel:

“THE PANDEMIC?!!! EXHAUSTING!!!”

“One of the biggest problems was the study — it was too horrible because, first, we didn’t learn anything; second, here is a town where the electricity was out all the time, so we couldn’t even enter the virtual classes. Sometimes, the computer was blocked. The cell phone, too. Or the professors simply didn’t give the class. The signal was very bad. The internet, too. There was a lot of difficulty, and sometimes we had to stay up all night doing some guides that I think that not even the professors reviewed because they were too long. In fact, during that year, I was sick all the time with vomiting, like a kind of migraine, as if stones had fallen on my head. No! I could not! “About midway by way of 2021, once I began attending courses, I noticed that I couldn’t see the board — I had broken my eyesight from wanting on the display a lot. I spent a number of time on the laptop, and now I put on glasses.”

Mariangel:

“Dancing is what I enjoy the most, it’s what I learned first and what I’ve been doing since I was 2 years old — not only joropo, but other types of folkloric dance: cumbia, merengue, salsa, mapalé. Dancing, I have gone to Cartagena, Barranquilla, Ibagué, Guayabal de Síquima, Tunja, Tocancipá, Cachancipá, Villavicencio, Yopal and Valledupar. “I additionally wish to examine anthropology or archeology. “Many of the girls in the village have the idea — or they have been taught the idea — that they are only good for having husbands and children. They have no aspirations. They don’t have an open mind.”

* This work was supported by the Magnum Foundation, with a grant from the Henry Luce Foundation.