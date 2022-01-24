A stowaway was found alive aboard a plane wheel in Amsterdam after flying more than 11 hours
The man had been hiding for greater than 11 hours for the reason that plan departed from Johannesburg, South Africa, in keeping with a spokesperson at Schiphol airport and police. While the person was not recognized, officers mentioned he’s believed to be between 16-35 years previous.
Airport floor crew first noticed one thing that regarded like an individual and instantly notified authorities. Upon reaching the scene, Dutch police and emergency providers confirmed the person was alive however with a low physique temperature, Royal Dutch Military Police spokeswoman Joanne Helmonds mentioned.
The man was revived and stabilized on the airport after which transported to a hospital in Amsterdam, Helmonds added.
“When the man has recovered and cleared by the hospital, he will then be processed at the Asylum Seekers Centre (AZC) where his status will be determined if he indeed is looking for asylum,” Helmonds mentioned.
Flight occasions between Johannesburg and Amsterdam common about 11 hours, and if the flight had a stopover in Kenya, the journey would have been a number of hours longer, in keeping with Royal Dutch Military Police,
Cargolux, the Luxembourgian cargo airline the stowaway was aboard, declined to touch upon the information till an investigation into the state of affairs is full.