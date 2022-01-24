A stowaway was found alive aboard a plane wheel in Amsterdam after flying more than 11 hours

The man had been hiding for greater than 11 hours for the reason that plan departed from Johannesburg, South Africa, in keeping with a spokesperson at Schiphol airport and police. While the person was not recognized, officers mentioned he’s believed to be between 16-35 years previous.

“We realized that an individual was discovered having stowed away on a cargo plane on the airport’s cargo platform, this morning,” Schiphol Airport spokeswoman Willemeike Koster informed CNN. The Dutch Royal Military Police is dealing with the state of affairs, Koster mentioned.

Airport floor crew first noticed one thing that regarded like an individual and instantly notified authorities. Upon reaching the scene, Dutch police and emergency providers confirmed the person was alive however with a low physique temperature, Royal Dutch Military Police spokeswoman Joanne Helmonds mentioned.