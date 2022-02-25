A Tahoe bear faced euthanasia after a spate of break-ins. DNA evidence spared him

Internet superstar, serial break-in suspect and 500-pound black bear Hank the Tank was falsely accused — no less than partly.

The bear had been suspected of breaking into almost 30 houses and inflicting in depth property injury in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., during the last seven months as he looked for snacks, incomes him designation as a “severely food-habituated” bear and placing him vulnerable to being euthanized or relocated.

The destiny of the rotund fellow grew to become a trigger célèbre as photographs of him circulated on the web, the place his many aliases included Yogi, Chunky and the Big Guy.

But proof gathered after a break-in reported final week planted doubt that Hank had been the only real perpetrator within the crime spree, saving him from euthanasia by state wildlife officers.

“DNA evidence collected from the most recent incident as well as prior incidents over the past several months prove that at least three bears were responsible for breaking into numerous residences,” the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Thursday.

Hank had been implicated in final week’s break-in “likely based on visual observation,” in response to the assertion, however DNA proof confirmed the actual perpetrator was a feminine bear, stated division spokesman Peter Tira.

Members of a householders affiliation within the waterfront Tahoe Keys neighborhood voted final week to permit wildlife officers to arrange traps on their properties to catch Hank. Even bear advocates admitted he ought to now not be allowed to roam free, though they pushed for relocation over euthanasia within the occasion of his seize.

“He’s on a mission. You can tell he likes to eat,” stated Ann Bryant, who oversees the Bear League. “The Big Guy likes to eat where it’s easy to get food, and he doesn’t like to forage.”

In a post on its Facebook page Thursday, the advocacy group stated, “Hank no longer has a death sentence hanging over him and he is no longer going to have his freedom taken away from him by sending him to a sanctuary.”

“Those options are off the table,” Tira stated.

For now, the division will undertake a “trap, tag, haze” marketing campaign throughout which bears will likely be captured, tagged with an ear tag and launched utilizing hazing strategies equivalent to air horns and paintball weapons to instill a wholesome concern of people.

The program additionally goals to collect DNA to forestall the longer term misidentification of bears.

Wildlife officers urged residents and guests of the Lake Tahoe space to “bear-proof” their meals and trash to forestall human-animal encounters.

“Increasingly, CDFW is involved in bear/human conflicts that could have been avoided by people taking a few simple actions,” the division wrote. “Improperly stored human food and trash are likely attracting bears into this neighborhood. We all need to take all precautions to store food and trash properly to protect ourselves, our neighbors and local bears.”