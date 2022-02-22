A teen ate leftover rice and noodles. Hours later, doctors amputated his legs and fingers

Hours after consuming leftovers from a restaurant, a 19-year-old was admitted to the hospital with a number of organ failure and later had each his legs and all fingers amputated.

The Massachusetts school pupil had eaten rice, hen and lo mein from a restaurant. Soon after, he felt belly ache and his pores and skin turned a shade of purple, in keeping with a report by The New England Journal of Medicine.

The teenager was admitted to a hospital for “shock, multiple organ failure, and rash” and his condition quickly declined. He experienced abnormal breathing, high blood pressure and vomiting. Before this, the student was overall healthy with regular drinking and smoking habits, the report said.

After further tests, he was diagnosed with meningococcal disease, which caused his stiff neck, nausea, respiratory collapse, shock, and organ failure, according to the report.

How to retailer rice: Eating leftover rice can make you very sick. Here’s how to properly store it

Alzheimer’s sufferers ‘devastated’: Alzheimer’s patients ‘devastated’ at Medicare limits on drug critics say need more testing

The situation is brought on by micro organism, with signs like sudden fever and vomiting. The Centers for Disease and Control Prevention warns it can “lead to death in as little as a few hours.”

Over the course of his hospital stay, his condition worsened and he developed necrosis, the death of tissue and cells. At that point, doctors had to amputate both his legs and all of his fingers, according to the report. He also had a pacemaker for 13 days to treat his cardiac dysfunction.

Experts have warned against how to properly store leftover rice because items such as rice and pasta contain a bacterium called Bacillus cereus. The bacteria produces a toxin when heated and left out too long, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2019, a youngster died in his sleep after consuming leftover pasta that wasn’t refrigerated in a single day, as reported within the Journal of Clinical Microbiology.

Story continues

The medical team learned that although the Massachusetts student received first dose of the meningococcal vaccine, he never received the recommended booster for the vaccine. His roommate also ate the leftover food and vomited but didn’t have life-threatening reactions.

The report concluded the patient was taken off the pacemaker and had a “comparatively good restoration” from an advanced hospitalization.

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article initially appeared on USA TODAY: Leftover food triggered disease that left teen without legs, fingers