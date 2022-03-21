‘A terrible tragedy’: Healthy two-year-old dies of COVID-19 in Sydney

An evaluation of instances in kids throughout Sydney’s Delta wave final 12 months discovered 1.26 per cent have been hospitalised for medical causes. Loading Children almost definitely to be hospitalised have been infants aged beneath six months (admitted to hospital for routine exams as typically happens with viruses in infants), older kids aged 12 to fifteen, and youngsters with a historical past of well being circumstances. Sydney Children’s Hospital paediatric infectious ailments doctor Philip Britton, who was a co-author of the Delta research, stated kids have been even much less prone to be hospitalised with the Omicron variant, which was now the dominant COVID-19 variant in NSW. “With Omicron it’s almost certainly half of [the Delta] rate,” he stated. “We are absolutely seeing many more infections in children and young people, and there has been a slight increase in the relative proportion of infections in preschoolers, but overall the rate of admission [to hospital] is lower.”

Dr Britton described the demise of the two-year-old as “nothing short of shocking and a terrible tragedy” following problems he did “not expect to see with any frequency”. Professor Robert Booy, an infectious ailments paediatrician on the University of Sydney, stated extreme COVID-19 in toddlers and preschoolers was “incredibly rare”. “Two- to four-year-old children get COVID the mildest out of almost anyone,” he stated. “It is more likely for a child of that age to die from influenza than COVID.” Children at larger threat of extreme COVID-19 an infection embrace these with coronary heart and lung circumstances, immunosuppression, and neurological circumstances, reminiscent of cerebral palsy. Dr Britton stated COVID-19 in kids might typically be managed like different respiratory infections, by sustaining fluids, relaxation and giving ache aid when wanted.

“The features that would make use more concerned would be if a fever lasted more than five days, if the child was unable to take in fluids at half the amount they normally take it in, if there was persistent vomiting, or if the child was lethargic,” he stated. “But parents understand their children well, and should seek medical review if they think they are responding worse than during previous respiratory infections.” Vaccination uptake in kids aged 5 to 11, the youngest cohort eligible, has slowed in current weeks. Just beneath 49 per cent had acquired a primary dose by Sunday. “We are urging parents who have not had their children vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so without delay,” Dr Gale stated. Professor Booy stated the good thing about vaccinating kids was primarily to enhance the final stage of immunity within the inhabitants, reasonably than stop particular person an infection. Both Pfizer and Moderna plan to report information from trials of COVID-19 vaccines in kids as younger as two within the coming weeks.