A thick layer of orange dust covers Baghdad
A brand new sandstorm hit Iraq on Monday, forcing the closure of airports, colleges, universities and authorities workplaces throughout the nation, officers stated.
Authorities in seven of Iraq’s 18 provinces, together with Baghdad, ordered the closure of presidency workplaces.
Health providers remained open throughout the nation, nevertheless, as authorities warned that these most in danger have been the aged and folks with persistent respiratory illnesses and coronary heart circumstances.