A thousand candles lit up in Bangkok to mark Buddha’s birthday

Thailand commemorates Visakha Bucha Day, Buddhism’s most sacred day of the 12 months which marks Buddha’s delivery, enlightenment and demise, held on the total moon of the third lunar month within the Buddhist calendar.

Buddhist monks and devotees mild up 1,000 candles at Bangkok’s Wat Benchamabophit Dusitvanaram, also referred to as the marble temple. After a pause for 2 years, the ceremony comes again for the primary time for the reason that pandemic