A top Estée Lauder executive has been forced out over an offensive Instagram post

After greater than three a long time at one of many world’s largest beauty corporations, Estée Lauder introduced it has terminated senior govt John Demsey after he posted a racially offensive meme on Instagram final week.

Demsey, who served as the corporate’s govt group president, will go away the corporate and retire on March 4, based on a latest regulatory filing.

In a statement released Monday, the cosmetics firm mentioned that Demsey’s firing was a results of his “recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of the Estée Lauder Companies” — saying his posts induced “widespread offense.”

“Inclusion, diversity and equity are core to our company’s values and priorities globally. Furthermore, over the past two years, we have worked together as an organization to advance our approach to racial equity and have taken a hard look at where we can and should do better,” mentioned govt chairman William P. Lauder and CEO Fabrizio Freda.

“Together we are making progress against our commitments to our employees, our partners, and consumers,” the corporate provides.

Estée Lauder mentioned Demsey was knowledgeable he should “leave the company, effective this week.”

As first reported by The Wall Street Journal final week, considered one of Demsey’s Instagram posts on his private account featured a meme of a Sesame Street parody e-book cowl. In an article by Insider, the meme referred to one of many characters utilizing the N-word, saying he “done got the ‘rona at a Chingy concert;” the “rona” referring to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The meme has since been deleted from Demsey’s Instagram account. Demsey was suspended final week whereas the corporate investigated the incident.

On Saturday, Demsey posted an apology to Instagram, saying he was “terribly sorry” and the meme “is the furthest thing” from what he stands for.

“There are not enough words to express my remorse and sorrow,” Demsey mentioned. “Not only did I hurt many people whom I respect, the terrible mistake that I made has undermined everything I have been working for since I began my career 31 years ago.”

News of Demsey’s abrupt firing comes as many massive corporations and firms are aiming to turn out to be extra inclusive following the homicide of George Floyd in 2020.

Following Floyd’s homicide, corporations throughout the globe began issuing calls to action — together with extra range in promoting, elevated spending on numerous corporations and even promising to rent and promote their Black staff.

The Estée Lauder Companies was based almost 70 years in the past in New York City. The firm manufactures numerous skincare, make-up, perfume and hair care merchandise whereas proudly owning a various variety of magnificence manufacturers, corresponding to MAC, Bobbi Brown and Clinique.