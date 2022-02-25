‘A tragedy for Europe, Ukraine and Russia itself’ Nauseda

Arriving at this night’s particular European Council on Ukraine Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda known as the sanctions to this point weren’t decisive sufficient. He known as right now’s invasion a tragedy for Europe, Ukraine and Russia itself.

“I believe, still believe, in the potential role of the European Union in preventing such actions in the middle of Europe,” he mentioned. “But for this we need to take actions we can discuss and discussions are useful, but we cannot be forever in the discussions, we can take decisions and we are able to take decisions.”

Nauseda known as for a brand new and vast ranging sanctions coverning financial, monetary, social and political measures. He additionally known as for candidate standing for Ukraine with a perspective on becoming a member of the European Union, however added that motion is required right now, as a result of tomorrow could be too late.

Belarus

Advertisement

“We have to talk about the sanctions targeted at Belarus because this country is participating actively in these military actions and doing so against its neighbour Ukraine. This is terrible, this is horrible.”

Share this text: