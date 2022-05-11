A Trailblazing Palestinian Journalist Dies, Aged 51

JERUSALEM — Shireen Abu Akleh initially studied to be an architect however her profession took a unique path after she determined to enter journalism as a substitute, turning into one of the crucial well-known Palestinian journalists.

A Palestinian American, Ms. Abu Akleh turned a well-recognized face on the Al Jazeera community, the place she spent 25 years reporting, making her title amid the violence of the Palestinian rebellion often called the second intifada, which convulsed Israel and the occupied West Bank starting in 2000.

“I chose journalism to be close to the people,” she mentioned in a brief reel shared by Al Jazeera quickly after she was killed on Wednesday by gunfire within the West Bank. “It might not be easy to change the reality, but at least I was able to bring their voice to the world.”

Ms. Abu Akleh was shot within the head within the West Bank metropolis of Jenin, Al Jazeera and the Palestinian well being ministry mentioned, blaming Israeli forces for her demise. The Israeli army mentioned on Twitter that “Palestinian armed gunfire” could have been accountable.