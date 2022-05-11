A Trailblazing Palestinian Journalist Dies, Aged 51
JERUSALEM — Shireen Abu Akleh initially studied to be an architect however her profession took a unique path after she determined to enter journalism as a substitute, turning into one of the crucial well-known Palestinian journalists.
A Palestinian American, Ms. Abu Akleh turned a well-recognized face on the Al Jazeera community, the place she spent 25 years reporting, making her title amid the violence of the Palestinian rebellion often called the second intifada, which convulsed Israel and the occupied West Bank starting in 2000.
“I chose journalism to be close to the people,” she mentioned in a brief reel shared by Al Jazeera quickly after she was killed on Wednesday by gunfire within the West Bank. “It might not be easy to change the reality, but at least I was able to bring their voice to the world.”
Ms. Abu Akleh was shot within the head within the West Bank metropolis of Jenin, Al Jazeera and the Palestinian well being ministry mentioned, blaming Israeli forces for her demise. The Israeli army mentioned on Twitter that “Palestinian armed gunfire” could have been accountable.
Born in Jerusalem to a Roman Catholic household, Ms. Abu Akleh studied in Jordan, graduating with a bachelor’s diploma in journalism, in response to the Palestinian company Shehab News. She additionally frolicked within the United States the place she acquired U.S. citizenship.
Al Jazeera mentioned that after graduating from school, Ms. Abu Akleh labored for a number of media retailers, together with Voice of Palestine radio and the Amman Satellite Channel, earlier than becoming a member of Al Jazeera in 1997.
Ms. Abu Akleh quickly turned a family title amongst Palestinians and Arabs throughout the Middle East, inspiring many to observe in her path. Al Jazeera mentioned she was 51 on the time of her demise.
Her reside TV reporting and signoffs turned iconic for individuals who wished to emulate her, mentioned Dalia Hatuqa, a Palestinian American journalist and pal of Ms. Abu Akleh’s.
“I know of a lot of girls who grew up basically standing in front of a mirror and holding their hair brushes and pretending to be Shireen,” Ms. Hatuqa mentioned. “That’s how lasting and important her presence was.”
Her demise additionally illustrated the hazards Palestinian journalists face doing their jobs, whether or not within the occupied West Bank, in Gaza or inside Israel, she mentioned.
“Shireen was a trailblazer,” she mentioned. “I’m just sad that she won’t be around to continue to lead in this industry.”
The Palestinian Authority’s ambassador to Britain, Husam Zomlot, referred to as her the “most prominent Palestinian journalist.”