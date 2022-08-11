A U.S. Marine’s view at the Kabul airport when the Taliban took over

Lt. Col. Chris Richardella was one of many officers main the U.S. Marine Corps on the airport when the Taliban took Kabul in 2021. In the primary of a two-part dialog, he recounts that day.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

At this time a yr in the past, Lieutenant Colonel Chris Richardella was in Kuwait. He is a Marine, the commanding officer for a battalion touchdown staff, a sort of on-call disaster response drive for the area. And presently a yr in the past, the disaster that was wanting increasingly imminent was the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

CHRIS RICHARDELLA: We’d been getting ready for a few month at this level in Kuwait. We’d been speaking about it, analyzing it each single day, rehearsing what we thought would possibly occur and what we had been going to do in coaching.

KELLY: Then, as Richardella places it, the bell rang. Orders got here. He and his battalion received on a navy transport aircraft, flew to Kabul and started working.

RICHARDELLA: What we actually want to determine was if we had been directed to begin evacuating folks, what gates we had been going to decide on, what entry factors on to the bottom and actually sort of organising the logistics that may take advantage of sense for the circulate of a considerable amount of folks.

KELLY: That was August 13, 2021. Two days later, Kabul fell. Richardella was one of many officers answerable for safety for Kabul Airport. We’re going to spend these subsequent couple of minutes listening to what that was like. Richardella informed me in regards to the exact second when it turned very clear issues weren’t going to plan.

RICHARDELLA: I’ll always remember this second for so long as I dwell. And that was the evening of the 15. During the day, at completely different gates, increasingly folks began arising. We weren’t formally prepared for evacuation operations. I used to be in control of a thousand Marines, and all thousand had been imagined to be there to set circumstances, to determine safety and be ready. I solely had 150 at that time. And issues began to grow to be fairly powerful. People had been coming to the gate. They had been panicked. And we began to obtain loads of sniper hearth at a few of these gates. People had been getting injured. We handled that as we’re skilled to do.

KELLY: What does coping with that imply? Does that imply firing again? Does that imply getting folks to security? What does it imply?

RICHARDELLA: Yes, it means firing again and offering sufficient security to guard the those that we’re there to assist and help the allies that we had been offering safety with. That night, I stroll into the Joint Operations Center. And immediately, I see folks speaking about how the ambassador or the chief of mission has closed down the mission there.

KELLY: At the embassy, yeah.

RICHARDELLA: Yes. Yes, ma’am. That the federal government has fallen. The president has left. I used to be unaware, as I used to be out on the road the complete day. And at that second, I lookup on the myriad of screens, and one digicam was choosing up on the southern portion of the bottom. What we did not know is that each one the Afghan safety forces left. So there was an enormous gap in safety for the southern portion of the bottom the place the civilian terminal was.

And all you noticed had been 1000’s of individuals operating by way of the gates and onto the bottom. Our job was going to be to maintain the airfield open. If there have been folks on that airfield, we must shut. And we might not have help, nor would now we have an exit. So in that second, I checked out a couple of of my folks. And we simply locked and loaded, put our kits on and simply ran out.

Of course, it was at evening. It was pitch black, and we had no concept what we had been going to face. And as we ran onto that airfield, there they had been, about 3,000 to five,000 panicked civilians proper there on our doorstep, surrounding the one to 2 C-17s that had been really there, what they noticed as their beacon of freedom.

KELLY: So let me simply pause you for a second. You’re describing a state of affairs. You have 150 folks underneath your command. You ought to have extra. But it’s important to maintain the airport open to allow them to arrive. And with these 150 folks, you are attempting to determine, what can we do with these 1000’s of people who find themselves frantically pouring into the airport? And we do not know if – who these persons are – Afghans, Americans, whoever, good guys, unhealthy guys, any of it. We’re simply attempting to carry the road.

RICHARDELLA: That was it, ma’am. You know, there is not any textbook on that proper there. So we simply figured it out as we went. And so what we did was simply get shoulder to shoulder – I’d say we made up about 300 folks complete – and simply begin pushing the folks again to the opposite aspect of the airstrip, corral them there, then begin spreading our message that we are going to get them out. That was 2 1/2 days of a relentless, bitter battle forwards and backwards. As 5,000 grew to 10,000, panic elevated. Taliban proceed to shoot at us and begin hurting folks.

KELLY: From the surface, for these of us attempting to observe what is going on on, that is after we’re seeing the images beginning to stream in of people who find themselves determined, operating after planes, holding on to planes as they’re attempting to take off. They’re that determined. What are the orders you are giving? You’re in cost.

RICHARDELLA: Hold the road. Keep the airfield open. Protect these folks. Those are the orders I’m giving. The folks noticed what we had been doing. They noticed that we had been attempting to cease the blokes that had been firing at us, that had been firing by way of them, the group that’s. People had nowhere else to go. And it simply created riots and absolute panic and chaos.

KELLY: I wish to usher in one different voice and allow you to reply to it, simply to enlarge on fairly how shortly the state of affairs was altering. Last week, I interviewed General Frank McKenzie, the then commander of CENTCOM, and requested him about August 15 and the day that Kabul fell. He informed me on that day he had flown to Doha, which is the place the Taliban management was. He had warned them to not intervene with the U.S. withdrawal.

FRANK MCKENZIE: When I used to be going out to Doha, the plan was to attempt to get the Taliban to cease at a fringe, perhaps 15 or 20 kilometers exterior the town, a hoop round it. We wished them to not come any nearer till we pulled our forces out. Well, by the point I received there, they had been already in downtown Kabul, in order that plan was now not operative.

KELLY: So a way there of how shortly issues had been altering. Colonel Richardella, from the place you sat, did it really feel like issues flipped all of a sudden over these days, from the Taliban is the enemy, we’re combating them, to hold on, we will should coordinate with the Taliban if we will safe this airport and attempt to get whoever we are able to get out, out?

RICHARDELLA: Yeah, that actually got here as a shock to me. You know, I questioned that originally. When I obtained that steerage, I stated, you realize, we have had a number of engagements and killed a bunch of them at this level. And they’re nonetheless taking pictures at us. And I used to be informed, sure, however we’re partnering with them now. They’re sort of going to do safety from exterior the bottom, and we will do the inside safety portion of the bottom.

You know, the folks had been nonetheless very fearful of the Taliban, and it actually did not make our jobs very simple as soon as we formally opened for processing operations to start the evacuation. At the varied gates that we had, the press of humanity of 5,000-plus folks pushing in opposition to a single gate, they usually see us take one, two, three folks in they usually simply wish to bum rush, claw, punch, kick any means they will to attempt to get on to the bottom.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

KELLY: Lieutenant Colonel Chris Richardella, one of many officers answerable for safety at Kabul Airport when that metropolis fell to the Taliban. Tomorrow on this system, we proceed our dialog, with Richardella describing what occurred within the hours and days that adopted, as households determined to evacuate massed on the gates that his troops had been attempting to guard.

RICHARDELLA: This is what you are coping with, was this simply absolute disaster of humanity and searching in these folks’s eyes and them taking a look at you as their solely means out as a result of they honestly believed they had been going to die.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our web site terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for additional info.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This textual content is probably not in its ultimate kind and could also be up to date or revised sooner or later. Accuracy and availability could range. The authoritative file of NPR’s programming is the audio file.