Europe
A Ukrainian army video reportedly shows a strike on Snake Island.
The Ukrainian army launched a video on Sunday exhibiting a Russian helicopter hit over Russian-held Snake Island.
The video was launched by the Operational Command South of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The helicopter had flown to the island probably to help troops wounded in assaults the day earlier than.
The video corresponds to satellite tv for pc pictures analyzed by The Associated Press exhibiting Ukraine concentrating on the island in a bid to impede Russia’s efforts to regulate the Black Sea.