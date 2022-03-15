A Ukrainian mother flees the war, leaving part of her heart behind

“I can’t take him with me,” Gerbut mentioned in a damaged voice. “The grave of my son is left there.”

Martin died from most cancers in 2019. He was 4 years previous.

As Kyiv crammed her rearview mirror, Gerbut feared the following Russian bomb might fall on her son’s resting place. She had witnessed explosions from her bed room window and a Russian helicopter capturing flares as she stood in her kitchen. In her coronary heart, she knew the assaults weren’t stopping.

“I love my country, love my house. I love my life in Ukraine,” Gerbut mentioned. “I didn’t want to leave.”

The Gerbuts are one in every of lots of of 1000’s of households who make up the more than 2.8 million refugees fleeing the assaults by Russian forces on Ukraine and grappling with their new actuality: one crammed with grief, ache, anger, and uncertainty.

Chilled by the warmth of battle

Gerbut gripped her steering wheel and headed towards Zhytomir, a metropolis west of Kyiv, and most significantly within the thoughts of the driving force, a spot away from Russia. Despite the combination of feelings filling her physique, Gerbut mentioned she needed to suppress all of them to develop into the rock her scared sons wanted.

“If I’m coping OK, they are fine,” Gerbut mentioned. “I was very concentrated and very focused on the goal.”

In the again seat, Nikita’s thoughts was racing. He and his brother Max had simply hours earlier heard bombs explode. Their mom had woken them up in a panic and rushed them to the one room in the home with no home windows. For the primary three hours on the street, Nikita says he was on hyper-alert.

“I was listening to every sound and begging not to hear those explosions,” Nikita mentioned.

His older brother Max, within the entrance passenger seat, shot video by way of the windshield, exhibiting automobiles throughout them, almost definitely carrying households who, identical to them, had been chilled by the warmth of battle.

Max’s movies captured among the dangers his mom was taking to avoid wasting their lives, together with their drive by way of heavy counterflow site visitors.

“I’m saving my kids’ lives,” Gerbut mentioned.

‘You can really feel that it is one thing unhealthy’

Traffic jams at checkpoints manned by Ukrainian army troopers made the Gerbuts’ escape to security a gradual and arduous course of, with the sounds of battle at all times only a beat behind them.

On February 25, they reached Lviv, a metropolis close to the Polish border. Their few hours of relaxation at a lodge, which was guarded by Ukrainian troopers, was abruptly interrupted by the sounds of air raid sirens.

The Gerbuts as soon as once more rushed for canopy, this time in an space of the lodge with no home windows.

“The sound of the siren is very scary,” Gerbut mentioned. “It’s like, you can feel that it’s something bad.”

Their try to flee Ukraine and enter Poland was thwarted by a bottleneck on the border. Thousands of households had been already ready in line.

The Gerbuts hopped again within the automobile, this time to go to the Slovakian border.

In the again seat, subsequent to Nikita, their backpacks had been crammed with snacks, water and some prized possessions they could not do with out.

The boys had just a few books, together with a duplicate of Harry Potter written in Ukrainian.

Yulia Gerbut, whose heavy coronary heart mourned the gap between security and her son Martin’s grave, had a candle, which memorializes Martin’s life.

“In my brain, it’s like having part of Martin with us,” Gerbut mentioned. “I have my three kids with me. I know it’s just a candle, but still I can look at his picture.”

Out of Ukraine

On February 28, the Gerbuts mentioned they crossed into Slovakia and entered a refugee camp.

“I was shocked,” Gerbut recounted.

Their environment, Gerbut remembered, had been paying homage to scenes out of films about World War II. The camp was crammed with ladies, kids and infants whose cries Gerbut can’t overlook.

After a brief keep, the Gerbuts flew to Orlando, the place they’re now, and the place they spoke with CNN.

They are staying with Meegan Youkus, Yulia Gerbut’s host mother from when she was a part of an trade program 20 years in the past.

“She has really been like a daughter,” Youkus mentioned.

Nikita and Max began attending public college in Orlando. Their mom has been volunteering to assist Ukrainian aid efforts, as she strives to remain near her dwelling nation and the folks there who’re nonetheless in harms method.

Though her family has briefly discovered a measure of security, she stays aware of her unsure future.

“Ukraine was never as united as we are now,” Gerbut mentioned. “There are no western Ukrainians or eastern Ukrainians. Now we are just Ukrainians and we are proud to be Ukrainians.”