A video taken by Amber Heard shows Johnny Depp smashing cabinets in his home and telling her he’ll show her ‘crazy’

Johnny Depp was depicted in a video smashing by means of the kitchen of his Hollywood residence and disparaging Amber Heard.Amber Heard/Fairfax County Court

Johnny Depp was confronted on cross-examination Thursday with a video of himself.

It confirmed him smashing by means of his kitchen and cursing at Amber Heard.

Depp mentioned he “strayed” from his feelings however did not bodily assault her.

Jurors in Johnny Depp’s trial towards his ex-wife, Amber Heard, on Thursday watched a video exhibiting Depp smashing his kitchen in a rage earlier than pouring himself a “large glass of wine.”

In the video, taken by Heard, Depp is seen kicking cupboards and yelling “motherfucker!” within the kitchen of his West Hollywood residence.

As Heard asks “what happened?” Depp grabs a glass out of a cupboard and smashes it closed, showing to interrupt part of the door.

“Nothing happened this morning, you know that?” Heard says, earlier than extra smashing might be heard offscreen.

Depp is seen pouring himself wine into the glass and telling Heard, “You wanna see crazy? I’ll give you fucking crazy,” earlier than he acknowledges the digicam and grabs it.

“You got this going? You sic that shit on me, motherfucker?” Depp asks earlier than calling her an “ass” and Heard seems to snort.

The trial, held in Fairfax, Virginia, is over a lawsuit Depp brought against Heard in March 2019. He alleged she defamed him by describing herself as a sufferer of home violence. She denied the allegations and claims Depp usually bodily abused her whereas he was underneath the affect of medication or alcohol. Depp beforehand misplaced a trial for a case he introduced within the United Kingdom towards a British tabloid that known as him a “wife beater” based mostly on Heard’s claims.

The video was posted on social media by Law & Crime, which has been livestreaming the trial in full on YouTube.

After exhibiting the video, Heard’s lawyer Ben Rottenborn requested Depp whether or not he poured himself a “mega-pint of wine.”

“A mega pint?” Depp requested in disbelief, to titters within the courtroom. “I poured myself a large glass of wine, I thought it necessary.”

A second later, Rottenborn pointed to testimony from Depp’s trial in London, the place Depp described it as a “mega pint” himself.

Rottenborn did not provide a date for when the video was taken, and Depp mentioned he did not recall why he was upset with Heard.

When requested if his habits within the clip was befitting the picture of a “Southern gentleman” that others within the trial have described Depp as, the actor mentioned he “strayed” from management over his feelings.

“I don’t know about anyone else, but I have had experiences in my life where one does stray from complete control over their emotions at times, and that is a very normal primal thing to do,” Depp mentioned.

But Depp identified he didn’t bodily assault Heard.

“I did assault a couple of cabinets, yes,” he mentioned.

Depp additionally expressed skepticism that Heard felt threatened throughout the encounter.

“I did not try to intimidate Ms. Heard,” he mentioned. “If she was intimidated, why was she filming? If she was scared to death, why didn’t she leave?”

