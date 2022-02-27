A war correspondent’s nightmare: deciphering Putin

By coincidence, or by design, nothing appears to encourage Vladimir Putin in direction of an act of army aggression fairly like an Olympic Games.

In 2008, because the Beijing Olympics received underneath approach, I used to be deployed to Tblisi, Georgia, to cowl the short-lived conflict with Russia. Then, in early 2014, I used to be in Russia for ABC America throughout the Sochi Winter Games when our group was despatched to Kyiv to cowl what started as a well-liked revolution in opposition to a Russian-backed president. And now, within the afterlight of the Beijing Winter Olympics, right here we’re once more, with Putin launching a wholesale invasion of Ukraine.

Lay of the land: overseas correspondent Hamish Macdonald.

An indicator of overlaying any of those Russian conflicts as a overseas correspondent is that, not like an Olympic Games, the place there are usually clear guidelines and distinguishable outcomes, these conflicts are near-impossible to elucidate to an viewers. Even being on the bottom to watch and interpret occasions first-hand as they unfold doesn’t essentially make it any simpler to decipher.

For reporters, even in situations the place technique, politics or shadow-play stay unclear, you may usually depend on your means to explain with affordable accuracy what you’re seeing in entrance of you. In Vladmir Putin’s wars it isn’t so easy.