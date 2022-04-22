‘A wealthy woman who doesn’t need logos’: The anatomy of soft power dressing
Soft-power dressing has arrived within the unlikely type of reformed boho disciple Sienna Miller who stars within the Netflix collection Anatomy of a Scandal.
Playing Sophie, the spouse of a rich British politician accused of rape, Miller’s wardrobe expresses an class unsullied by logos, with a cream crêpe costume from The Row, cape from Stella McCartney and classic Celine items by minimalist designer Phoebe Philo.
If the spacious residence, cut-glass accent and in-laws with a rustic pile fail to speak Sophie’s privilege, the sight of her cooking dinner in a white knit cardigan, with out an apron, drives the message residence.
The closest a partner of a British politician has come to such polish is Samantha Cameron, spouse of former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron. As a nod to these within the know, throughout one in every of her accused husband’s excessive drama courtroom appearances Sophie wears a printed Lottie midi-dress from Samantha Cameron’s label Cefinn, beneath her signature Manuela coat from Max Mara.
This is the feminine equal of Succession dressing, the place billionaires put on Loro Piana cashmere baseball caps, Maison Margiela T-shirts and Barbour jackets, overshadowing the ladies. Australian actress Sarah Snook as heiress Shiv began Succession strongly in turtlenecks and backless Gabriella Hearts knit clothes, however her wardrobe took a nosedive final season into ill-fitting workplace put on, letting the boys take centre stage. Sophie’s mushy energy dressing in impartial knits and body-skimming clothes is a worthy successor to rich ladies dressing.
While the refined and costly look cultivated by Miller and Anatomy of a Scandal’s costume designer Sam Perry for Sophie is bewitching viewers, it may not translate simply to some Australian cities.
“I’m all about stealth wealth,” says Joshua Penn, co-owner of Belinda style boutiques. “I think it’s a very Upper East Side, New Yorker way of dressing powerfully. It’s that wealthy woman who doesn’t need logos to show that she’s made it. It’s toned down. It’s tailored. It’s beautiful.”
“Occasionally there’s a few women who dress like that,” Penn says of his Australian clientele. “I feel that Sydney is more of a Los Angeles vibe where everything is a bit more glittery, booby and just more. That understatement is more of a Melbourne customer who will pick a handbag from The Row instead of a Birkin or Chanel bag. We sell The Row handbags in Melbourne and not in Sydney. People in Sydney want the one that says ‘I’m wealthy.’”