‘A wealthy woman who doesn’t need logos’: The anatomy of soft power dressing

Soft-power dressing has arrived within the unlikely type of reformed boho disciple Sienna Miller who stars within the Netflix collection Anatomy of a Scandal.

Playing Sophie, the spouse of a rich British politician accused of rape, Miller’s wardrobe expresses an class unsullied by logos, with a cream crêpe costume from The Row, cape from Stella McCartney and classic Celine items by minimalist designer Phoebe Philo.

Sienna Miller as Sophie within the Netflix collection Anatomy of a Scandal defines mushy energy dressing with wealthy materials, impartial tones and the strategic use of white. Credit:Netflix

If the spacious residence, cut-glass accent and in-laws with a rustic pile fail to speak Sophie’s privilege, the sight of her cooking dinner in a white knit cardigan, with out an apron, drives the message residence.

The closest a partner of a British politician has come to such polish is Samantha Cameron, spouse of former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron. As a nod to these within the know, throughout one in every of her accused husband’s excessive drama courtroom appearances Sophie wears a printed Lottie midi-dress from Samantha Cameron’s label Cefinn, beneath her signature Manuela coat from Max Mara.