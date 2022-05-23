A week after a gunman opened fire, worshipers return to Taiwanese church

It may have been any Sunday morning on the Taiwanese church.

Elderly {couples} held fingers and shuffled into the chapel.

Pastor Albany Lee led the Lord’s Prayer, illuminated by blue mild from the stained-glass window behind him.

But every week earlier, the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church had been shaken by an unimaginable act.

A person opened hearth at a luncheon after the morning service, killing one particular person and injuring 5 others.

The suspect, 68-year-old David Wenwei Chou of Las Vegas, has been charged with murder and attempted murder for the capturing at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, the place the Taiwanese church rents area.

Like many of the church members, Chou was born in Taiwan. But his dad and mom had been from mainland China, and prosecutors say he was motivated by his opposition to Taiwanese independence, a trigger that the Presbyterian church in Taiwan has lengthy espoused.

On Sunday, 140 or so church members got here to worship, their religion shaken however not damaged.

“We cannot control people’s evil, but we can rely on your good,” Lee preached in Taiwanese, a dialect that was as soon as suppressed by the Kuomintang authorities. “Because we deeply believe: God’s goodwill overcome people’s evil.”

Bi-khim Hsiao, Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States, attended the service together with Louis M. Huang, director common of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles.

In a brief speech to the congregation, Hsiao pledged the Taiwanese authorities’s help.

“Our hearts are with the members and the wounded members of the community,” Hsiao stated after the service. “We condemn such violence, and our work has always been to build democracy where people can express differences in peaceful ways.”

A choir of about 20 aged women and men packed tightly collectively in entrance of the pulpit, their voices booming even with out microphones.

After singing “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” the churchgoers learn a verse from the ebook of Hebrews: Jesus Christ is similar yesterday and right now and endlessly.

John Cheng, a 52-year-old physician, died from gunshot wounds after he tackled Chou. Cheng was not a daily member however was accompanying his mom to the luncheon in honor of the church’s former pastor, Billy Chang.

Chang then hit Chou with a chair and hogtied him with the assistance of others on the luncheon.

“I can only feel at that very moment, the glorious moment when Dr. Cheng chose to take on the shooter, defending the rest of the church fellows, he must be the angel sent by God,” Lee stated as he led a prayer, his voice rising.

An aged worship chief wiped away tears as a photograph of Cheng lighted up a display.

“He deeply believed in God, because God is trustworthy, so Dr. Cheng also made himself trustworthy in defending the church,” Lee stated.

Peggy Huang, a Yorba Linda councilwoman whose dad and mom are members of the congregation, stated Lee’s sermon was reassuring.

“We know God welcomed Dr. Cheng into heaven,” stated Huang, who’s operating for Orange County Superior Court decide. “We believe and we know we will see each other again in heaven, and we can all say to Dr. Cheng that you did well.”

The oldest sufferer, a 92-year-old man, continues to be in a hospital, whereas the 4 others have been launched, stated Huang, who has been serving to the church with media relations.

After the service, church members declined to speak with a Times reporter, saying that the tragedy remained “too raw.”

Many stayed within the chapel for a trauma intervention program.

“Be aware that having [post-traumatic stress disorder] is not because of your own mental status — it could happen to anybody,” a handout stated in Chinese. “When a super extraordinary event happens, you feel helpless. It may take you a long time to deal with it.”

The service, Lee stated afterward, was a primary step towards therapeutic.

Lee had ready a lot of his sermon earlier than the capturing, because the final a part of a collection on faithfulness. This week, he added materials about how individuals like Cheng practiced their faithfulness in actual life.

As individuals heal bodily and emotionally, the lifetime of the church will proceed.

A brochure listed upcoming Japanese lessons, Bible research and choir practices. On Wednesday, Lee will lecture on synthetic intelligence — a part of a weekly “evergreen classroom.”

Special correspondent M. Benson Huang contributed to this report.