‘A win-win’: Parts of Northcote public golf course set aside for community use

“Why have we chosen 3pm? It’s a random number that’s just come up. This is an on-the-go amendment, not something that’s been considered,” Dimitriadis mentioned.

The marketing campaign to shut the golf course and use the house as a neighborhood park gained traction through the pandemic when the state authorities banned enjoying golf and residents started utilizing the realm for walks, picnics, and recreation.

With the golf course lease as a result of expire in late June, the council put a call-out to the general public in October for concepts about what to do with the house and was flooded with 1000’s of submissions from residents desirous to reclaim course.

After neighborhood debate about how the general public can finest use the 24-hectare spot erupted, Northcote state MP Kat Theophanous stepped in to suggest a compromise and provided $200,000 in the direction of the redesign of the location as a “circuit-breaker” to finish the bickering.