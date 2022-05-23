‘A win-win’: Parts of Northcote public golf course set aside for community use
“Why have we chosen 3pm? It’s a random number that’s just come up. This is an on-the-go amendment, not something that’s been considered,” Dimitriadis mentioned.
The marketing campaign to shut the golf course and use the house as a neighborhood park gained traction through the pandemic when the state authorities banned enjoying golf and residents started utilizing the realm for walks, picnics, and recreation.
With the golf course lease as a result of expire in late June, the council put a call-out to the general public in October for concepts about what to do with the house and was flooded with 1000’s of submissions from residents desirous to reclaim course.
After neighborhood debate about how the general public can finest use the 24-hectare spot erupted, Northcote state MP Kat Theophanous stepped in to suggest a compromise and provided $200,000 in the direction of the redesign of the location as a “circuit-breaker” to finish the bickering.
Several residents attended the assembly on Monday night time to boost questions and make emotional pleas for extra inexperienced house, arguing concepts put ahead by the neighborhood through the session course of – such because the creation of an outside cinema or a mini-golf course – had not been thought of.
Opponents of the proposal complained it prioritised a small variety of golfers over the needs of a giant a part of the area people and known as for better entry to the coveted inexperienced house.
Resident Ruth Liston, who helped ship greater than 10,000 leaflets concerning the proposal to neighbours within the space, mentioned the plan was “an expensive replication of what is already in place”.
“It puts us at great expense to council back to square one, with the large part of the local community shoved into a small park while loss-making golf continues,” she mentioned.
However, in a submission to council, Northcote Community & Golf Hub spokesman Bill Jennings mentioned opening 9 holes seven days every week throughout sunlight hours was a key facet of the group’s imaginative and prescient for the location and argued the course had the potential to grow to be worthwhile.
With Nell Geraets and Rachael Dexter
