A Wisconsin couple died from electrocution after attempting a viral crafting technique called fractal wood burning

A Wisconsin couple died after making an attempt a viral crafting approach known as fractal wooden burning.

The course of makes use of high-voltage transformers to run electrical currents by chemical-soaked wooden.

Thirty-three people have died from fractal wooden burning since 2017.

A Wisconsin couple died from electrocution after making an attempt a viral artwork approach of their storage, officers mentioned final week.

The our bodies of Tanya Rodriguez, 44, and James Carolfi, 52, have been found earlier this month of their storage after officers responded to a hearth at their home in Marathon County, Wisconsin.

In a statement last Thursday, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office mentioned the couple died previous to the hearth of their house whereas doing a crafting approach known as “fractal” or “lichtenburg” wooden burning.

“Foul play has been ruled out and the deaths were found to be accidental in nature and are believed to be caused by electrocution from fractal wood burning — a technique in which high-voltage electricity is used to burn lightning or tree-like patterns into wood that has been soaked in a chemical solution,” the division mentioned within the assertion.

“Through the investigation, it was determined that the fire started in the garage before spreading to the home,” the division continued. “We believe that the fractal wood burning equipment that caused the electrocutions likely caused the fire.”

The approach — which includes utilizing a high-voltage transformer, typically repurposed from a microwave — is employed by woodworkers to brighten varied wood objects, together with decor objects and wood chopping boards.

Videos of the method have gone viral on social media platforms together with TikTok, with #woodturning and #woodburning garnering a whole bunch of tens of millions of views on the favored video app.

According to the American Association of Woodturners, practically three dozen folks have died from fractal burning since 2017.

“High voltage electricity is an invisible killer; the user cannot see the danger,” Rick Baker, who chairs the affiliation’s security committee, wrote on the affiliation’s web site. “It is easy to see the danger of a spinning saw blade. It is very obvious that coming into contact with a moving blade will cause an injury, but in almost all cases a spinning blade will not kill you. With fractal burning, one small mistake and you are dead.”

