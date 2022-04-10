A woman faces a murder charge in Texas over an alleged self-induced abortion

A 26-year-old lady has been charged with homicide in Texas after authorities mentioned she precipitated “the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,” in a state that has essentially the most restrictive abortion legal guidelines within the U.S.

It’s unclear whether or not Lizelle Herrera is accused of getting an abortion or whether or not she helped another person get an abortion.

Herrera was arrested Thursday and remained jailed Saturday on a $500,000 bond within the Starr County jail in Rio Grande City, on the U.S.-Mexico border, sheriff’s Maj. Carlos Delgado mentioned in a press release.

“Herrera was arrested and served with an indictment on the charge of Murder after Herrera did then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,” Delgado mentioned.

Delgado didn’t say beneath what regulation Herrera has been charged. He mentioned no different data might be launched till no less than Monday as a result of the case stays beneath investigation.

Texas regulation exempts her from a legal murder cost for aborting her personal being pregnant, University of Texas regulation professor Stephen Vladeck informed The Associated Press.

“(Homicide) doesn’t apply to the murder of an unborn child if the conduct charged is ‘conduct committed by the mother of the unborn child,'” Vladeck mentioned.

A 2021 state regulation that bans abortions in Texas for girls who’re as early as six weeks pregnant has sharply curtailed the variety of abortions within the state. The regulation leaves enforcement to non-public residents who can sue docs or anybody who helps a girl get an abortion.

The lady receiving the abortion is exempted from the regulation.

However, some states nonetheless have legal guidelines that criminalize self-induced abortions “and there have been a handful of prosecutions here and there over the years,” Vladeck mentioned.

“It is murder in Texas to take steps that terminate a fetus, but when a medical provider does it, it can’t be prosecuted” attributable to U.S. Supreme Court rulings upholding the constitutionality of abortion, Vladeck mentioned.

Lynn Paltrow, the manager director of National Advocates for Pregnant Women additionally famous the state regulation exemption.

“What’s a little mysterious in this case is, what crime has this woman been charged with?” Paltrow mentioned. “There is no statute in Texas that, even on its face, authorizes the arrest of a woman for a self-managed abortion.”

Another Texas regulation prohibits docs and clinics from prescribing abortion-inducing drugs after the seventh week of being pregnant and prohibits supply of the tablets by mail.

Medication abortions should not thought of self-induced beneath federal Food and Drug Administration laws, Vladeck mentioned.

“You can only receive the medication under medical supervision,” in keeping with Vladeck. “I realize this sounds weird because you are taking the pill yourself, but it is under a providers’ at least theoretical care.”

In Rio Grande City on Saturday the abortion rights group Frontera Fund referred to as for Herrera’s launch.

“We don’t yet know all the details surrounding this tragic event,” mentioned Rockie Gonzales, founder and board chair of of the group.

“What we do know is that criminalizing pregnant people’s choices or pregnancy outcomes, which the state of Texas has done, takes away people’s autonomy over their own bodies, and leaves them with no safe options when they choose not to become a parent,” Gonzalez mentioned.

Nancy Cárdenas Peña, Texas State Director for Policy and Advocacy for the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice, mentioned in a press release that abortion ought to be obtainable on the girl’s personal phrases the place she feels most snug.

“Allowing criminal law to be used against people who have ended their own pregnancies serves no reasonable state purpose, but may cause great harm to young people, people with lower incomes, and communities of color, who are most likely to encounter or be reported to law enforcement,” Peña mentioned.