A woman has recalled her disgust after being messaged by her psychologist on a dating app

A Byron Bay lady has shared her disgust over her psychologist messaging her on a courting app then threatening to sue her after she mentioned it on-line.

The younger Byron Bay lady had no concept who the person was when she swiped proper on his Hinge courting profile, however stated after matching with him realised it was truly her psychologist.

He “liked” a photograph of her sporting swimwear on the seashore earlier than sending a message that learn: “Hey, I feel like we’ve matched before”.

She claims that after she responded saying, “aren’t you my psych?”, he tried to proceed the dialog by claiming he had forgotten who she was as a consequence of his expansive shopper base.

“Oh, that’s why you look familiar – sorry – I deal with lots of clients and it’s hard to keep up. How have you been?” he wrote.

The lady, feeling “incredibly violated”, ceased responding, understanding the person knew “deeply personal things about my past” and had “access to my personal information such as number [and] address”.

The feeling of violation continued after she shared her expertise in a Facebook group, just for her publish to be later “leaked” to the psychologist.

“I posted in a private, closed women’s Facebook group asking for advice, to which the general consensus was to report to AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency). The post was then leaked to the psychologist, who threatened to sue me,” she stated in a Instagram publish on Wednesday.

The lady was additional upset by media protection on Wednesday which she stated “left out a number of important details, like how he threatened me”.

She additionally shared screenshots of direct messages despatched by the psychologist after he turned conscious that she had been discussing their interplay on social media.

In a message despatched to her through Instagram on Saturday, he warned that she can be listening to from his lawyer “over the next week or so” to pursue her for “defamation”.

She wrote again questioning the validity of his defamation menace, and accused him of being “grossly inappropriate” and violating moral codes.

“You’re not allowed to approach me in public let alone instigate contact on a dating app. Even after I said ‘aren’t you my psych?’, you still tried to continue the conversation knowing full well my status as a patient of yours,” her message learn.

He responded claiming his preliminary contact on the courting app was fully harmless.

“I genuinely did not know that you were a client before you told me. I’m sure you can appreciate that I see a lot of clients and it’s been months since you had a session,” he stated.

The lady stated she was unimpressed together with his response.

“I’m not afraid of whatever legal action he may take because I’ve spoken the truth,” she wrote.

“His clients, by nature, are vulnerable people.”

News.com.au understands the girl’s criticism will likely be dealt with by the Health Care Complaints Comission (HCCC), which investigates issues involving practitioners in NSW.