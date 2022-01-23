A woman spent almost 30 hours running up and down scenic Joburg stairs. She’s not done yet.

Ingrid Avidon Instagram

Ingrid Avidon has accomplished her first 12 of maximum challenges, ‘Everesting’ the Westcliff stairs to assist sponsor growth athletes.

January 15 and 16 noticed the athlete ascend and descend the Westcliff stairs 177 instances in virtually 30 hours beating her goal of 30 hours.

The aim was to achieve the precise altitude of Mount Everest in 30 hours. Her subsequent problem is the War Trial Challenge in February.

Ingrid Avidon ascended and descended the Westcliff stairs, Johannesburg, 177 instances marking the start of her 12-month extreme adventure challenge. A problem believed to be the primary of its variety, particularly for a lady, entails her finishing one excessive problem for every month of this 12 months.

On January 15 and 16 she interchanged between strolling and operating up and down the Westcliff stairs. Her aim was to build up the 8,848 m altitude of Mount Everest on one situation – she couldn’t sleep. Each lap of the steps located within the suburb of Randburg is a 52m ascent.

The former physiology lecturer from the University of the Witwatersrand has spent her life getting into a numerous variety of challenges. This 12 x12 Challenge permits her to sponsor ladies who’re excessive and endurance growth athletes who would not have ample entry to infrastructure, assets, and help. Throughout the primary problem Avidon was accepting sponsorships for Omphile Motaung she will likely be doing this all through the 11 remaining months with different younger ladies.

For the following 11 months. the additionally writer, will tackle the War Trail Challenge, the Race2Cradock, the Race2Willomore, the Iron Man Gqeberha, Indoor Rowing, the Freedom Challenge Triathlon, the 13 Peaks Challenge, the Robben Island Swim, the Fish River Canoe Marathon, the Drakensberg Grand Traverse, and the Surfski Race PE2 East London.

She based mostly her collection of challenges due to their capacity to check one’s capacity to tackle excessive sports activities with endurance. The War Trail Challenge, within the northern area of the Eastern Cape calls daring mavericks to participate within the four-day journey to start on February 18, 2022. The problem is break up into three phases: 60km run or hike, 120km mountain bike, and at last a 60km paddle.

Avidon documented her total ‘Everesting’ Westcliff Challenge on Instagram, have a look:

The ‘Everesting’ problem started at 06:00 on January 15.

At 08:30 Avidon had accomplished 18 flights of stairs

Avidon stands subsequent to her chart the place she crosses off every lap. Instagram

30 flights down at 4 hours Avidon receives a much-needed roll-out.

Avidon will get a a lot wanted roll-out. Instagram

At 5 hours she accomplished 33 flights of stairs with 25 extra hours to go.

Five hours into ‘Everesting’ the Westcliff stairs. Instagram

At 13:44 with 50 flights accomplished averaging 9 minutes per flight. She maintained this common by her sixtieth lap.

Scenic views of the Westcliff stairs as Avidon and supporter full her sixtieth lap. Instagram

By 22:30 she reached 100 flights with solely 77 to go.

Image taken on the 12 hour mark with 76 laps accomplished. Instagram

January 16 at 00:30, 18 hours and half-hour into the problem she had a hard-earned 110 flights.

With 170 flights completed and dusted 7 have been remaining on Sunday morning at 09:04.

With 7 laps remaining Avidon receives a lot wanted help. Instagram

Avidon is joined by her supporters with solely 5 flights remaining.

Beating the 30-hour mark, Avidon completed off the problem in 28 hours and 4 seconds.

Avidon on the finish of the ‘everesting’ problem. Instagram

