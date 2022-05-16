A WWII veteran meets the man who found and returned his long-lost bracelet

A Czech hobbyist who returned a Colorado veteran’s bracelet he discovered at a former World War II prisoner of struggle camp lastly acquired to satisfy the veteran, touring midway all over the world to take action.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

A couple of months in the past, we introduced you the story of two males – a Colorado veteran, whose valuable bracelet was stolen whereas he was preventing in World War II, and a Czech man, who discovered it and returned it greater than 70 years later. Now their unlikely saga has a brand new chapter. Colorado Public Radio’s Stina Sieg brings it to us.

STINA SIEG, BYLINE: When Petr Svihovec went for a stroll within the Czech woods together with his metallic detector final fall, he by no means might have imagined he’d discover that small silver bracelet or that it will take him to the excessive desert of Grand Junction.

PETR SVIHOVEC: Oh, my God.

SIEG: How are you feeling?

SVIHOVEC: Oh, I’m so glad however so nervous.

SIEG: Nervous to satisfy Joe Esquibel, the veteran who purchased that bracelet as an adolescent proper earlier than delivery off to struggle. Joe had his signature engraved on one facet and on the opposite scratched his girlfriend’s title, Lydia. After the struggle, they had been married for almost 70 years till she died in 2019. Their oldest daughter greets Petr at her house.

JOLENE ESQUIBEL-ARCHILETA: It’s so good to satisfy you.

SVIHOVEC: Nice to satisfy you.

ESQUIBEL-ARCHILETA: I’m Jolene.

SVIHOVEC: Yes. I’m Peter.

ESQUIBEL-ARCHILETA: Nice to satisfy you.

SVIHOVEC: Nice to satisfy you.

ESQUIBEL-ARCHILETA: Welcome to Colorado, I assume.

SIEG: Jolene Esquibel-Archileta hugs Petr, who additionally goes by Peter. He’s come all the best way from Prague.

ESQUIBEL-ARCHILETA: Hey, dad. Here he’s, the person of the hour. I ought to say the boys of the hour.

SIEG: Joe makes use of his walker to face up and shake Petr’s hand.

SVIHOVEC: Hi, Joe. Hi, Joe. Nice to satisfy you.

JOE ESQUIBEL: Very good to satisfy you.

SIEG: Both are beaming.

ESQUIBEL: I simply can’t consider it.

SVIHOVEC: It’s my glad day, actually.

SIEG: Not solely did Petr unearth Joe’s long-lost bracelet at a former POW camp, however he labored tirelessly to search out its proprietor, first by deciphering Joe’s signature on it, then discovering Joe by means of his spouse Lydia’s obituary. Countless strangers on the web helped, as did a historian. The U.S. Embassy despatched the bracelet through diplomatic mail, and Jolene says there’s another person who helped, too.

ESQUIBEL-ARCHILETA: I feel my mother pushed you.

SVIHOVEC: I feel the identical, actually.

ESQUIBEL-ARCHILETA: Yeah. I feel so, Peter.

SVIHOVEC: I feel the identical.

ESQUIBEL-ARCHILETA: You’re going to search out this, and you are going to give it again to my husband.

SVIHOVEC: Yeah.

ESQUIBEL-ARCHILETA: And – wow.

SIEG: Over the following week, Petr and Joe forge a brand new friendship, speaking for hours virtually every single day. Petr is there for Joe’s 96th birthday. When the household visits Lydia’s grave, Petr tears up as they lay down a bouquet of pink roses, her favourite.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: So we’ll flip down this hallway.

SIEG: And when Joe attends a ceremony in his honor on the native Veterans Affairs hospital, Petr holds his hand as he walks together with his cane. They sit collectively as Joe receives a pin with the state coat of arms on it from the Czech president, who additionally despatched a private letter. It’s learn by Alena Busovska, a Slovakian lady who lives right here and helped make all of this doable.

ALENA BUSOVSKA: Not even the very best screenwriter would handle to put in writing such a story a couple of discovered and returned bracelet.

SIEG: Afterward, Joe pats Petr on the hand.

ESQUIBEL: He did an actual good job.

(LAUGHTER)

SIEG: And I ask Petr if this complete story lastly feels actual to him.

SVIHOVEC: Yeah. Now it is actual, and world is so small.

SIEG: And the world is so small. Petr hopes to return subsequent yr. He needs to convey his spouse and teenage son to satisfy Joe, who says he is adopted Petr as his grandson. For NPR News, I’m Stina Sieg in Grand Junction, Colo.

