A year after the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, refugees are still struggling to resettle

Inside a two-bedroom condo in Sacramento, three siblings laughed as they watched an keen group of contestants competing to win a Lamborghini on a YouTube stream.

Zabiullah Musafer, 43, and his spouse, Yalda, 34, shook their heads at their kids, content material that the present — nonetheless ridiculous — was serving to them study English one yr after they fled Afghanistan and moved to California to hunt asylum.

In some ways, Musafer stated, America has offered him and his household with the protection and alternative they’d hoped for. He shortly discovered a full-time job at an Apple warehouse. His kids — Sefatullah, 18; Rabia, 16; Muqaddas, 12; and Subhanullah, 10 — are enrolled in class. He and Yalda take English-language programs. Many in Yalda’s household immigrated to California a number of years in the past, throughout an earlier part of the U.S. occupation, and on weekends the Musafers spend time along with her sister’s household, cooking collectively or exploring Northern California.

Zabiullah Musafer, 43, spouse Yalda, 34, and son Sefatullah, 18, at their new house in Sacramento on Aug. 17, 2022. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

But their new life isn’t with out its challenges.

Musafer’s kids share one bed room; his two daughters share a mattress. His ideas usually drift to these left behind in Afghanistan and what their futures maintain. He isn’t clear on his immigration standing: Although he spoke with a resettlement company about his asylum utility practically 5 months in the past, he hasn’t heard again since that preliminary screening.

“Of course, I worry,” he stated, because the sound of individuals vying for the lime inexperienced sportscar blared within the background. “I am always thinking about that. I call my caseworker, and he says he’s trying to do what he can. I can’t afford a lawyer, so I am still waiting for help.”

About 94,000 Afghan nationals, U.S. residents and everlasting residents had been evacuated from Afghanistan throughout Operation Allies Welcome — the Biden administration’s ongoing effort to resettle susceptible Afghans, together with those that labored on behalf of the U.S. — in accordance with the Department of Homeland Security. They embrace greater than 85,000 Afghan nationals who’ve settled in states reminiscent of Texas, California, Virginia, Washington and Pennsylvania. Of these, greater than 77,000 had been paroled into the U.S. on a case-by-case foundation for humanitarian causes, for a two-year interval, DHS stated.

The journey from their house nation is one marked by hardship and the necessity for swift adjustment — in addition to hope for his or her futures.

Rahmat Gul Safi, left, seems on as kids, from left, Bus Bibi, 4, Zinab Safi, 3, and Shabo Gul, 8, acquire free back-to-school provides from members of Des Moines Refugee Support, a volunteer group that’s assembly the burgeoning wants of newly arrived Afghan refugees in Iowa, on Aug. 6, 2022. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Sadye Katherine Scott-Hainchek, 36, left, a volunteer, helps Afghan refugees reminiscent of Medina Mohammadi, 28, fill out asylum paperwork in Des Moines on Aug. 7, 2022. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Some Afghans who’ve resettled right here say that the toughest a part of beginning a brand new life has been navigating the crimson tape to enroll in social providers, discovering housing and understanding the right way to file for asylum with little steerage. Others level to the problem in reconciling a earlier lifetime of working for the federal government or army in Afghanistan with working low-wage jobs in America, and abruptly discovering themselves on the backside of the financial and social ladder, usually remoted by language and tradition.

Many are targeted each on the U.S. and the house they left behind, concentrating on constructing their new lives whereas additionally keeping track of, and typically sending cash to, colleagues and family members who stay below Taliban rule again house.

A bipartisan group of senators launched laws this month to determine a pathway to everlasting authorized standing for Afghan evacuees. The proposal, referred to as the Afghan Adjustment Act, would supply an alternative choice for these pursuing everlasting authorized standing by means of the asylum system or the particular immigrant visa program. Both choices are hampered by extreme backlogs and lengthy processing occasions.

Musafer and different current Afghan immigrants are watching the proposal carefully.

“Our fellow armed service members of the Afghan army, the airborne division, and special force units are still stuck back home,” stated Musafer, a former fixed-wing squadron commander in Afghanistan’s air power. “I urge the U.S. government not to abandon the evacuation process and ultimately not abandon the people of Afghanistan.”

Afghan refugee Ali Zafar Mehran, 36, together with his month-old daughter, Serena, who was born in California. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

About 10 miles from Musafer’s house, Ali Zafar Mehran questioned why the resettlement course of for Afghans hasn’t gone extra easily. Since arriving within the U.S. in April, Mehran, 36, has struggled to search out housing. His caseworker advised him that it may take months for the resettlement company to assist him discover a place to stay. He shortly bumped into the difficult crimson tape of the healthcare system when looking for an inexpensive physician for his pregnant spouse.

“This resettlement system and refugee services are not fair,” stated Mehran, who labored as a price range advisor for the Justice Sector Support Program — a global partnership with the U.S. and Afghan governments to assist reform the Afghan felony justice system and curb the movement of narcotics. “Some of my friends received good services. But most are in bad situations like me.”

His resettlement company didn’t assist him discover a house, he stated. When they arrived in California, Mehran, his spouse and 6-year-old daughter lived with an Afghan good friend in Modesto for about 20 days, he stated, although his good friend’s condo didn’t have sufficient room for all of them.

He discovered his present condo by means of one other good friend, who stated he knew the leasing workplace supervisor in a posh within the Arden Arcade space the place many Afghans have resettled. Unlike different locations that Mehran had discovered, this condo didn’t require a co-signer with excessive earnings to again his utility.

He moved in instantly. But as a result of he transferred to a different county, Mehran stated, the resettlement company closed his case.

Ali Zafar Mehran, 36, and spouse Karima, 31, together with their daughters Sutooda, 6, and 1-month-old Serena, are Afghan refugees who’ve resettled in Sacramento. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Mehran used his “welcome money,” about $3,500 disbursed by the resettlement company, to pay for the condo that he has furnished with hand-me-downs and objects he’s salvaged from the road. His spouse, Karima, 31 — a former nurse who gave beginning to their second daughter after transferring to California — sleeps on a mattress he pulled from the trash. The ornamental pillow circumstances that he introduced from Afghanistan are additionally crammed with issues he discovered within the rubbish.

He borrowed roughly $12,000 from associates to buy a automobile, a rug and different home items.

“I really didn’t expect it, that life will start like this in the United States,” Mehran stated. “I have lots of other problems. I must earn money to send to my parents in Afghanistan.”

Each month, he receives roughly $1,400 from Sacramento County within the type of money help and meals stamps. His hire, earlier than utilities, is $1,465. He just lately began a job at a liquor retailer and works in meals supply when he can.

“I have a master’s degree in finance, and more than 10 years of experience,” Mehran stated, sitting on his front room flooring. “I can do nothing because there is a wrong system for refugees.”

When the Afghan authorities collapsed after the U.S. withdrawal final yr, one of many first adjustments many Afghans and outsiders feared was the potential crackdown on ladies below a resurgent Taliban. For years, ladies there had come to prize their freedoms — working in authorities, journalism and different previously male-only occupations and going to highschool and faculty.

Working towards their targets was not with out its difficulties, Afghan ladies say, however they made hard-won progress. And for a technology of Afghan women who had by no means skilled Taliban rule, it was the one upbringing they knew.

This yr, Taliban officers determined that women shouldn’t be allowed to go to school after completing the sixth grade. Officials additionally issued a new dress code for girls showing in public, stipulating that solely their eyes must be seen, after banning ladies from taking long-distance road trips alone in December.

Zahra Karimi, 26, an Afghan refugee and member of the Hazara minority, narrowly escaped the bombing assaults exterior Kabul airport in the course of the U.S. withdrawal in August 2021. She has resettled in Seattle. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

At 26, Zahra Karimi had spent a lot of her life in Afghanistan as an impartial girl. She confronted challenges as a member of the Hazara ethnic group, she stated, however she was nonetheless capable of pursue her training and work for the Afghan authorities. All that modified Aug. 26, 2021, when she slogged for hours by means of the Kabul airport and left her nation by herself after dropping her associates within the crush of people that had poured into the realm. The journey left her legs bloodied, lower by the razor wire positioned all through the airport for safety.

“I had never seen the Taliban in person,” she stated in Dari. “I’d only seen them on television or on the news.”

Despite that, Karimi stated, she knew that the Taliban wouldn’t need a younger girl like her to proceed working. Women again house stay in worry and anxiousness, she stated, and he or she is aware of she may by no means stay a life the place she could be anticipated to remain house with out the choice to work.

Sitting in entrance of her laptop computer in her Seattle condo on a current weekday, Karimi practiced her English in a web based class. She flipped by means of a binder of notes as they reviewed correct grammar.

“What is your work schedule?” her teacher requested the category. Karimi glanced at a listing of potential solutions.

“No. 3, I work every day,” she replied in an excited rush. “Teacher, No. 3!”

Afghan refugee Zahra Karimi now spends most of her time studying English and dealing full time to fulfill the challenges of constructing a brand new life within the United States. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A couple of minutes later, she walked into the kitchen, the place she had ready a conventional Afghan breakfast of eggs combined with tomatoes and began to make tea. Karimi answered questions from the range as she heated up some bread.

“They leave people alone here and you’re able to live your own life,” she stated, switching again to Dari. “People are so kind when they learn I came alone as a woman to start my life.”

She works in a resort cafeteria and hopes to review nursing.

Still, she stated, there are issues she misses — massive features of her life like her household, whose pictures dangle over her mattress, and smaller moments like sharing a meal along with her girlfriends on Thursdays. When she thinks in regards to the folks she left behind, she feels distressed.

“My family is the most important thing to me,” she stated. “My friends call me and say, ‘Zahra, it’s good that you left.’ They’re at home; that’s it.”

Meena Mosazai, 30, her husband, Matan Atal, 23, and their little one, Moska, 1, go to a park close to their house in Seattle on Aug. 12, 2022. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Mosazai offers Moska a kiss. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Whenever Meena Mosazai’s husband watches information about Afghanistan, she tells him she doesn’t wish to know what’s taking place as a result of it’s at occasions an excessive amount of for her to bear. A former journalist and NGO employee, the 30-year-old fled Kabul, the capital, as a result of she apprehensive her years within the media would make her a goal.

“Some women when they make it to the top, they sacrificed lots of things,” she stated. “After the Taliban came in, even those people — that woman who sacrificed, who got a job, who got a name for themselves — they lost it.”

For Mosazai, one of many hardest elements of Taliban rule to observe is the repeal of girls’s training. Education has been vital all through her life, she stated — she likes to learn and believes each girl ought to have the chance to study what they’d like.

She tears up when she thinks of her nieces dropping the alternatives she was afforded.

“We try to be happy here. I’m not only thinking about my family, I’m thinking of the entire generation,” she stated, dabbing at her eyes with a shawl. She checked out her daughter, Moska, 1, toddling round the lounge. “I cannot imagine if she would grow up [under] the Taliban, that she would not be educated.”

Seema Rezai locked herself in her Kabul bed room when the Taliban retook town. She cried every night time, questioning how she may stay below a authorities that might maintain her away from the game that had develop into an integral a part of her id: boxing.

Seema Rezai is an Afghan refugee and a light-weight boxing champion who resettled in Seattle. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Rezai, 19, was on her solution to the gymnasium when the Taliban arrived in Kabul. She educated along with her coach that day, however he prompt she head house as quickly as attainable. He suggested her to not come again, however she couldn’t keep away.

“The Taliban came inside our gym, because people told them that there was a girl that [is] training inside,” stated Rezai, who lives close to Seattle along with her mother and father and three siblings. “They talked with me, they talked with my coach…. They took all of my information, my name, everything. They said, ‘Where do you live at?’ I was afraid.”

The Taliban arrived at her doorstep the following day and instructed her father to not permit his daughter to go to the gymnasium. Rezai felt damaged.

“My friends, the Afghan girls, they’re stuck back home,” she stated. “And I think I’m guilty about that.”

The teenager discovered herself within the unfamiliar position of breadwinner when she and her household arrived in Washington. She discovered a job working on the entrance desk of a Seattle resort, and later discovered her mother and father jobs too. When she isn’t working, she trains on the gymnasium in pursuit of her aim of becoming a member of the Refugee Olympic Team as a boxer in 2024 — a place she hopes will put Afghan ladies, and their struggles, within the highlight.

“When I can be a champion … I can be a voice [for] them in the world,” she stated. “Then the world can listen to me.”

Afghan refugee Basira Mohammadi, 24, shares a two-bedroom condo in Modesto with a household of fellow refugees. She is targeted on studying English and discovering full-time employment earlier than tackling an even bigger problem: making use of for asylum. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Others who fled Afghanistan left as a result of they felt they’d by no means be secure, regardless of any Taliban claims of so-called basic amnesty for individuals who had labored with overseas forces.

The day the final American army airplane left Kabul, Shir Agha Safi arrived within the U.S.

A army man, he led a whole bunch of troopers in Helmand province in anti-terrorism missions and the combat in opposition to insurgents. He knew he would by no means survive if he stayed, so he left his house after defending it for 20 years.

The second he landed, he needed to “disappear from everyone.”

As different Afghans arriving within the U.S. sought paths to both coast, Safi selected Iowa as a result of nobody else appeared to be going there. It wasn’t till different Afghans joined him within the following weeks that he realized many weren’t receiving the kind of assist they’d anticipated. He stepped again into his position as a commander, volunteering to assist refugees by beginning a nonprofit with the purpose of coaching Afghans to assist different Afghans.

He hopes to have the ability to assist with interpretation providers, to assist newcomers discover English-language programs and jobs, and to rearrange rides for his or her appointments — although he’s nonetheless settling in himself.

On an August night, Safi, 30, paced up and down a Des Moines avenue flanked by postwar properties and industrial buildings and tried to flag down a truck that was transporting donated furnishings to his new house. The movers arrived and started carrying Victorian-style furnishings up the steps. One man requested Safi the place he was from.

“Afghanistan,” Safi stated.

Shir Agha Safi, 30, left, is thanked by a mover in Des Moines for his army service in Afghanistan. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

“Welcome to America,” one other mover replied.

The first mover stayed quiet till he caught a glimpse of a photograph in Safi’s bed room that confirmed his days within the Afghan army. The mover shared that he had served within the U.S. army in Kunduz province. He thanked Safi for his service.

After swapping battle tales, the pair completed organising Safi’s new house. The males stated goodbye to the previous commander, illuminated by the crimson lights of the transferring truck.

Times overseas correspondent and photographer Marcus Yam contributed to this report.