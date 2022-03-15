Australia

A zany, joyous, irresistible – and unusually local – WOMADelaide

Prince Abraham
MUSIC

WOMADelaide

March 11-14, Adelaide

There have been no large-scale theatrical spectacles this yr: no angels ziplining by way of the timber and dropping mountains of feathers; no four-metre puppets sashaying by way of the group; no fireplace installations or parades with ecstatic dancers flinging colored powder into the sky.

Baker Boy at WOMADelaide 2022.Credit:Stephen Trutwin

But regardless of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, WOMADelaide nonetheless managed to mark its thirtieth anniversary with a celebration of every thing the competition has stood for since its inception: range, discovery, creativeness, inclusion and sustainability.

There was an beautiful Cathedral of Light (a walk-through tunnel dotted with hundreds of tiny LED flowers), a musical playground with spinning cups that triggered an interactive soundscape, and a roving troupe of illuminated acrobats. Oh, and 100 drummers thundering in syncopated unison as loose-limbed members of Townsville’s Dancenorth firm shaped summary shapes, utilizing their our bodies as kinetic extensions of the pulsating rhythms.

In 1992, WOMADelaide was conceived as a one-off occasion as a part of the Adelaide Festival. Linked to Britain’s WOMAD (World of Music, Arts and Dance) organisation, the primary Australian WOMAD was so profitable it morphed right into a standalone competition. Three a long time on, common WOMADelaide guests have been ready for a barely totally different expertise this yr, with COVID constraints placing a cap on viewers numbers and a transparent deal with home-grown somewhat than worldwide acts. As it turned out, the distinctive environment of the competition remained remarkably intact.

Musically, this system was strikingly eclectic, offering a welcome showcase for the wealth of culturally numerous artists we’ve got in Australia.



