A zany, joyous, irresistible – and unusually local – WOMADelaide

There have been no large-scale theatrical spectacles this yr: no angels ziplining by way of the timber and dropping mountains of feathers; no four-metre puppets sashaying by way of the group; no fireplace installations or parades with ecstatic dancers flinging colored powder into the sky.

But regardless of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, WOMADelaide nonetheless managed to mark its thirtieth anniversary with a celebration of every thing the competition has stood for since its inception: range, discovery, creativeness, inclusion and sustainability.

There was an beautiful Cathedral of Light (a walk-through tunnel dotted with hundreds of tiny LED flowers), a musical playground with spinning cups that triggered an interactive soundscape, and a roving troupe of illuminated acrobats. Oh, and 100 drummers thundering in syncopated unison as loose-limbed members of Townsville’s Dancenorth firm shaped summary shapes, utilizing their our bodies as kinetic extensions of the pulsating rhythms.

In 1992, WOMADelaide was conceived as a one-off occasion as a part of the Adelaide Festival. Linked to Britain’s WOMAD (World of Music, Arts and Dance) organisation, the primary Australian WOMAD was so profitable it morphed right into a standalone competition. Three a long time on, common WOMADelaide guests have been ready for a barely totally different expertise this yr, with COVID constraints placing a cap on viewers numbers and a transparent deal with home-grown somewhat than worldwide acts. As it turned out, the distinctive environment of the competition remained remarkably intact.

Musically, this system was strikingly eclectic, offering a welcome showcase for the wealth of culturally numerous artists we’ve got in Australia.