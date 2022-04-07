AAA: Michigan Gas Prices Declining, But Still High In Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — After weeks of record-high gasoline costs, Michigan is seeing some aid.

According to AAA, gasoline costs in Metro Detroit are all the way down to $4.05 per gallon for normal gasoline as of Wednesday.

It is about 12 cents cheaper than final week, nonetheless, nonetheless $1.22 greater than final yr.

“A decrease in demand alongside higher gasoline stocks has led to lower pump prices,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group, stated on Monday. “If these trends continue as crude oil prices decline, motorists could likely see gas prices move lower.”

The state average sits at $3.99 a gallon — cheaper than the nationwide common of $4.16.