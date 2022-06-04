AAA: Michigan’s Gas Prices Nearing $5 A Gallon

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan’s fuel costs are getting near hitting $5 a gallon.

According to AAA, the state’s common value hit an all-time excessive of $4.93 on Friday, which is sort of 20 cents greater than the nationwide common of $4.76.

READ MORE: Michigan Man Arrested Outside US Capitol With BB Gun, Fake Badge, Magazines And Body Armor

The common value is 13 cents greater than Thursday, 37 cents greater than final week and nearly $2 greater than final 12 months.

READ MORE: Detroit Ranks In Top 10 Cities For Dog Attacks On Mail Carriers; USPS Urges Owners To Take Precautions

In Metro Detroit, the common is 4 cents larger at $4.97, additionally hitting an all-time excessive for the area.

MORE NEWS: Police Make Headway In Landfill Search For Zion Foster, Inspect Materials

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.