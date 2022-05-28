AAA Offers ‘Tow To Go’ Program During Memorial Day Weekend

(CBS DETROIT) — As Michiganders hit the highway for Memorial Day, AAA is ensuring roads are secure by bringing again their free “Tow To Go” program for many who might have just a little an excessive amount of to drink.

Tow to Go operates on most main holidays and provides a free journey to drivers and their autos who do not need a secure various. AAA says this system has eliminated greater than 25,000 impaired drivers from the highway over the previous twenty years.

READ MORE: Michigan Announces $1.5 Million Tuition Giveaway, 100 Children To Receive $15,000

Important Tow to Go Guidelines:

Free confidential journey accessible to AAA Members and non-members.

The AAA tow truck transports the car and driver residence or someplace secure inside 10 miles.

AAA service autos are limiting passengers to 1 (1) per car, with face masks/masking, in accordance with established COVID-19 security protocols. Additional passengers must make different preparations.

Appointments can’t be scheduled prematurely to make use of Tow to Go. It is designed as a security internet for those who didn’t plan forward. Always select a delegated driver earlier than celebrating.

In some conditions, AAA might must make different preparations to get an impaired particular person a secure journey residence.

Tow to Go is probably not accessible in rural areas or throughout extreme climate circumstances.

READ MORE: Holiday Travel And Gas: What To Expect At The Pump

The program is on the market starting Friday till 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. In want of a carry? Call 855-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

MORE NEWS: 2 Teens Charged After Shots Fired At Detroit Police Officers

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.