Aadhaar Authority Warns People Against Sharing Photocopies, Cites Misuse

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has warned the individuals to not share photocopies of Aadhaar with any organisations citing its misuse.

The authority has instructed using masked Aadhaar which shows solely the final 4 digits of your Aadhaar quantity that may be downloaded from UIDAI’s official web site https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

The existence of any Aadhaar quantity might be verified at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar. To confirm offline, you may scan the QR code on eAadhaar or Aadhaar letter or Aadhaar PVC card utilizing a QR code scanner within the mAadhaar cell software, knowledgeable UIDAI.

“Please avoid using a public computer at an internet cafe/kiosk to download an e-Aadhaar. However, if you do so, please ensure that you delete all the downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar permanently from that computer,” added the discharge.

“Only those organizations that have obtained a User License from the UIDAI can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person. Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar card. It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016. If a private entity demands to see Aadhaar card or seeks a photocopy of Aadhaar card, please verify that they have a valid User License from the UIDAI,” it added.

